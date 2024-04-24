Copenhagen fintech CEO says Nordic and Baltic countries are 'hotbeds' of fintech innovation





The Nordic and Baltic states are now a hotbed of fintech innovation, according to the CEO of Copenhagen Fintech, Denmark's fintech innovation hub.

Thomas Krog Jensen said: There is significant interest from major financial institutions and technology companies from around the world who want to exploit the huge potential of the Nordic and Baltic states.

He says there are several reasons why these two regions are currently hot spots for fintech investors and innovation.

Among the reasons, he said, is the fact that the two regions are “highly” digitized, particularly in terms of financial infrastructure.

He said there was also a “high degree” of trust and adoption of financial services in the region. Nordic and Baltic countries also have a track record of producing world-class fintech companies such as Wise, Pleo and Klarna.

Jensen pinpointed several fintech areas that are currently gaining traction in the Nordic and Baltic countries.

“Fintech solutions that address climate change and ESG/sustainability remain a strength for the region,” he said.

“Insurtech, especially for small and medium-sized enterprises, is an area where interesting things are happening, and we are seeing more and more focus on more specialized solutions in areas such as asset management, digital assets, and financial crime and fraud prevention. .

“Of course, many of the solutions are powered by the latest developments in artificial intelligence.”

The Copenhagen fintech recently signed an agreement to launch a venture capital-backed pre-seed program to accelerate fintech startups in the Nordics and Baltics.

The program, supported by early-stage Swiss investors and innovation ecosystem Tenity, will see an ambitious initial growth of fintechs with financial banking in mind.

They will be given pre-seed capital of 50,000 with the ability to invest up to 250,000 in additional investments, as well as access to our platform for scaling.

Start-ups can also benefit from mentoring and participate in public demo days.

Jensen adds:

“The key for early stage (pre-seed) startups is access. Access to capital. Access to networks, knowledge and talent, which is exactly what we are offering in this program.

“Access to funding through the Tenity Incubation Fund, a program that provides networks, knowledge and talent with specialized sessions focused on what matters to your company.

“Our combined network of investors, financial partners, technology partners, industry leaders and experts is second to none.

