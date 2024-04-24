We have to talk about the quality of Google code





For decades, getting a job at Google has been a dream come true for most software developers. Google job interviews are ridiculously difficult and there are many libraries written about how to get a job at Google.

I'm part of an AI chatbot company, so it has to be related to Google code in some way. Google code is everywhere, and for these reasons it's almost impossible to create a website without it. Google Analytics is one reason and Google reCAPTCHA is another. If you have a website, there's a 99% chance that your site is running some kind of Google code.

I've always known that Google's code is bad. When this topic came up, many people told me about their problems. But I didn't realize how bad it was until this week.

reCAPTCHA is junkware

For a year, I couldn't understand why our website couldn't score above 60s on Page Speed ​​Insights. I tried everything I could, but my site never got a score higher than 70.

Yesterday, I was able to completely remove the last bit of Google JavaScript on my site, and my site immediately scored in the low 90s.

I knew that a high Page Speed ​​Insights score was important for SEO and other factors needed to create a high-converting website, so I tried everything at that point, but my site Nothing seemed to work until I removed all Google code from . The following video shows how just embedding Google's reCAPTCHA on a page actually consumes 1.7 MB of bandwidth.

I have to stress that 1.7MB for an edge library that does simple CAPTCHA logic is literally a disaster. There's no way to hide this fact, so I'm going to say it out loud…

Google reCAPTCHA is a smoking pile of garbage. The main impact of junkware on your website is that it literally destroys your website.

For reference, the Magic CAPTCHA library I created is 20KB. This means that reCAPTCHA is 85 times larger than my own. I should probably clarify that I wrote Magic CAPTCHA in a few hours.

I've been a software developer for 42 years, but I'm not very good at it. However, by any neutral metric, this means I'm almost two orders of magnitude better as a software developer on my own than the entire team that created reCAPTCHA combined.

You could also perform the same exercise using Google Analytics and Google Tag Manager, but luckily you don't have to because Plausible already does it for you. My advice: Delete Google Analytics and use Plausible instead. First of all, it won't break your website and second of all, it won't violate GDPR. Therefore, it can be embedded on your site without warning the visitor that he is being spied on by Google.

What does the backend code look like?

David Sugar has already pointed out what the Google Maps code looks like, but you don't actually have to believe him. Check your site's traffic.

One of our products is an AI chatbot. This chatbot is embedded on our site. This gives you incredibly high quality feedback about what your users want and are looking for. The reason is very simple, some of our users use his AI chatbot, and from the questions they ask, we can learn why they came to our site in the first place.

Here's a summary of the impact of the traffic Google sends…

Google only sends junk traffic

Literally, they are only sending us users who have no interest in our product at all. Instead, they mainly send us users who are looking for a free alternative to ChatGPT to do their homework. Poor students in third world countries are trying to cheat in school. Literally 98% of all traffic originating from Google has the above profile.

In fact, I've been considering the idea of ​​blocking Google from indexing my site for these reasons. However, if spiders are as bad as search engines, it may not work for now…

How is it possible for the “smartest search engine on the planet” to only send us irrelevant traffic?

Personally, I believe our site does a good job explaining its content. Literally, the H1 header says:

AI for customer service. Deploy ChatGPT on your website

And the subtitle says, “Create your own AI chatbot from your own data and embed it on your website.” How can you send traffic to such a website from users looking for an AI chatbot to do their homework?

Because of my job, I'm very familiar with embedding and AI-related search. In fact, we have our own AI-based search component. Ours is clearly orders of magnitude better than Google's.

The only conclusion that can be drawn from the above facts is that Google's main product, the search engine, is also a literal smoking pile of garbage. There's no doubt that even Google's flagship product is so broken that you have no idea what it's doing.

At this point, we might as well go back to Yahoo in 1995…

YouTube ads

Have you noticed that all the ads on YouTube have gone completely crazy over the last few years? Personally, about 80% of the ads YouTube serves me are Greek ads. I don't speak Greek. This means that companies are paying Google to show ads to people who don't even have the ability to understand what the ads are about.

For the record, the other 20% of ads YouTube forces me to watch are 100% completely irrelevant to me, and that's why I haven't clicked on an ad in 5 years. yeah.

I have no problem clicking on relevant ads if they look interesting, but Google can't 100% show me anything that's even remotely interesting. This is a bit strange. When you realize that companies spend trillions of dollars on Google ads, obviously someone should be paying Google for the ads that I actually want to see, purely logically. Yet somehow, for reasons that no logic or reason can explain, Google can't seem to show these ads…

The only conclusion left is that, as you might have guessed, Google's backend code is similar. “A pile of hot, smoking garbage”

summary

Twenty years ago, Google had some of the best products on the planet. They seemed to be an inspiration to our industry, delivering quality products at a pace that no one could follow. But for some strange reason, at some point everything turned into junkware.

I don't know how this happened, but one thing I do know is that if you currently own GOOG stock, my advice to you is to sell the stock like crazy. It's about selling it hard – because in the end…

Quality always wins! And Google has none of it.

