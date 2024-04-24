OLED iPad and more: What Apple has planned for its May Let Loose event





Apple has announced that it will hold a spring event on May 7th at 7am PT / 10am ET. The company hasn't revealed the details of the event, but its graphic Apple Pencil suggests we're finally hearing about a new iPad, but which one? Well, an OLED iPad Pro is almost certainly coming. For the first time ever, the company may announce a new iPad Air in two sizes, as has been rumored for months.

Over the past few months, rumors have also been circulating about a new Apple Pencil and the latest Magic Keyboard accessory that will give iPad Pro owners a laptop-like feel. After all, all an iPad needs is more accessories, right? With no updates yet for the 10th generation vanilla iPad or iPad Mini, all eyes will be on what Apple plans to do with the next iPad Pro.

Completed with OLED! Photo by Dan Seifert/The Verge

New OLED iPad Pro

Bloomberg's Mark Garman has repeatedly called this the most significant redesign in years, but it's not entirely clear how significant the changes will be. Most likely, both models will feature OLED screens. This is great for someone like me who doesn't want a 13-inch iPad Pro but feels vaguely grumpy about the 11-inch model's poor contrast.

Apple may also move the iPad Pro's front-facing camera to the longer side, just like it did with the 10th generation iPad refresh. I think this is absolutely necessary. It will probably be powered by the M3 chip found in the latest Apple computers. .

We've essentially stuck with the same iPad Pro design since 2018, when the iPhone XS was released. Its great design brought many firsts to the tablet product line. Things like USB-C and the sleek new Apple Pencil that attaches magnetically to the side for charging and pairing. It also added Face ID, which for some reason doesn't yet exist on other iPads (not to mention the company's laptops!).

I'm excited to see what this redesign brings, but it's still hard to understand what and who the iPad Pro is actually for. It's a great tablet! However, while occasionally cosplaying as macOS, it still feels like it's drawing on its iOS heritage and is confused about where its strengths lie. And if the screen really just got better, that might not be enough to revitalize the line. After all, even with a beautiful screen and a well-placed selfie camera, you're still using an iPad.

This is it, but is it bigger?Photo: Amelia Holowaty Clares/The Verge

Bigger iPad Air

Apple may also announce iPad Air in both 11-inch and 12.9-inch sizes, mirroring the current iPad Pro lineup. Rumor has it that it will use the same Magic Keyboard accessory as the current iPad Pro.

The new iPad Air will probably also have a new M2 processor, which makes sense, but the current iPad Air's M1 chip still feels like overkill, making it completely pointless for most people. Probably. (Not that anyone is complaining.) It's also possible that the front-facing camera will be moved to the long side, like on the iPad Pro.

But the biggest and most important change is the screen size. At the moment, those who want a larger iPad are looking to spend at least $1,200 on a brand new iPad Pro, but if screen size is the most important factor, this is a tough buy and the larger Air would be much easier.

Can the aluminum Magic Keyboard make your iPad feel like a laptop? Photo by Vjeran Pavic / The Verge

Magic Keyboard is more like a laptop

There may be a new, sturdier Magic Keyboard for the iPad Pro, made of aluminum and with a larger trackpad. Underneath the keyboard, the soft material from the existing iPad Magic Keyboard continues to be used. Unfortunately, there may still only be one USB-C port, but it will probably be more durable than the current one for some people.

The next Apple Pencil may be coming soon. Photo credit: Amelia Holowaty Krales / The Verge

Easy-to-grip Apple Pencil

Like the iPad Pro, the Apple Pencil hasn't been updated since 2018 (with the exception of the Apple Pencil with USB-C, of ​​course). Rumor has it that it may feature an interchangeable magnetic chip for different purposes, and may support new squeeze gestures.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theverge.com/2024/4/23/24138188/apple-may-let-loose-event-oled-ipad-pro-air-pencil-magic-keyboard The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos