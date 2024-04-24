Google postpones cookie deprecation for third time





Put away the tired cookie-busting metaphor until 2025, as Google has once again postponed the retirement of third-party tracking cookies in its Chrome browser.

This is the third reprieve since Google first promised to phase out cookies in 2020. The following year, the deadline was extended to 2023 and then again to 2024.

In its latest postponement, Google said in a blog post that it expects to phase out third-party cookies starting early next year.

The decision to delay the deprecation of cookies was by no means entirely in Google's hands. Tech giants will need to work closely with the UK-based Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) to ensure that Google's tools to replace cookie tracking and measurement capabilities are not anti-competitive. Collectively, these tools are known as the Privacy Sandbox.

But these privacy sandbox proposals have drawn complaints from other ad tech companies, publishers, and advertising agencies. For example, some argue that the tool is difficult to operate, others argue that it doesn't adequately replace multiple functions of cookies, or that it gives Google too much power. .

Google justified the cookie delay by alluding to these issues and the need for the CMA to thoroughly review its tools.

Google acknowledged in its post that there are ongoing challenges associated with reconciling disparate feedback from industry, regulators, and developers, and will continue to work closely with the entire ecosystem. He said he was planning to go. It is also important that the CMA has sufficient time to consider all evidence, including the results of industry tests, which the CMA is asking market participants to submit by the end of June.

Google appeared to be on track to phase out cookies earlier this year after cutting off access to 1% of cookies in January. But it's by no means clear how or when Google will phase out a larger proportion of cookies, multiple advertising industry officials said.

While many in the advertising industry would like to see Google clear up the ambiguity and phase out cookies altogether, regulators such as the CMA have been open about their willingness to allow them to continue.

If you are not satisfied, we will resolve your concerns. [we can make changes] Craig Jenkins, CMA director of digital markets, said at the IAB Tech Lab event last month that there is no real way to slow down adoption.

The CMA is not the only regulator wary of privacy sandbox tools. The U.K.-based Information Commissioner's Office has drafted a report that says the Privacy Sandbox could allow advertisers to identify consumers, The Wall Street Journal reported.

That's exactly what the Privacy Sandbox is supposed to prevent.

