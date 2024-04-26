Google stock soars as profits soar





Google's parent company Alphabet reported a nearly 60% increase in profits for the first quarter of this year compared to the same period last year.

The company's first quarter results reflected strong performance in search, YouTube and cloud, CEO Sundar Pichai said in a company statement Thursday. We are well underway in the Age of Gemini and there is great momentum across the company. Our leadership in AI research and infrastructure, and global product deployment, positions us well for the next wave of AI innovation.

Alphabet's stock rose 15% to $181 after the bell, a positive sign for investors after the stock soared in February and March. The company's stock price has continued to rise tremendously over the past year. Google's parent company is part of the so-called “Magnificent Seven” of big tech stocks. But in a world of ever-evolving Wall Street monikers, critics have left Alphabet off the Mag7 A-list, a revamped list of the Fab Four. Alphabet's April performance could put it back in the race to rejoin the top tech stocks.

Another factor boosting Alphabet's stock was the company's first announcement of a 20 cents per share cash dividend to be paid to investors this summer. Alphabet's sales also jumped 15% to $80.5 billion.

Google has apparently reversed its early mishaps with its AI chatbot, Gemini, and apparently tried to convince the world at the Google Cloud Next conference in Las Vegas in early April. The company announced the features of Gemini's new model Gemini Pro 1.5. Google says initial customers for Gemini 1.5 Pro include Goldman Sachs, Mercedes, and Uber. Google also released new AI chips and Arm-based CPUs to rival Microsoft, Amazon, and Nvidia.

What Google didn't mention Thursday was its recent controversial firing of more than 50 employees who took part in internal protests over a $1.2 billion contract with the Israeli government. Activist group No Tech for Apartheid, which represents employees, said the dismissals were shameful.

Jane Chan, a spokeswoman for No Technology for Apartheid, told the Washington Post that the company is trying to quash opposition, silence workers and reassert power over them.

