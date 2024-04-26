



Soarion Credit Union has appointed Rick Ledesma as its new executive vice president and welcomed Hisham Eid as its new vice president of technology innovation and integration.

These are exciting times for Soarion Credit Union, said Ryan Ross, president and CEO. As we continue to grow and find innovative solutions to help our members achieve their financial goals, our teams charged with leading these efforts must be top-notch. Rick and Hisham will help take Soarion Credit Union to the next level.

As executive vice president, Mr. Ledezma will continue in his role as the organization's chief financial officer. Mr. Ledezma joined Soarion Union as his CFO in September 2022, after which he assumed the leadership and strategic direction of the credit union's Solutions, Risk Management, and Information Technology functions. I did. Mr. Ledezma was appointed senior vice president and CFO in February.

Ledezma has many years of experience in the credit union industry, having worked in areas such as lending, compliance, and accounting. He received his Bachelor of Business Administration in Economics from Texas A&M International University, his Master of Business Administration from the University of Texas at San Antonio (UTSA) Carlos Alvarez's College of Business, and his Dynamics of Systems from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. has obtained certification.

By joining Soarion Credit Union, Eid will lead digital and innovation efforts, including identifying and implementing new technologies and optimizing existing technologies. His area of ​​responsibility also manages the organization's project management activities.

Eid brings over 17 years of experience in project implementation, process improvement, data analysis, Voice of the Member (VOM), and economic analysis. He has a bachelor's degree in business administration from UTSA and graduated from the Consumer Bankers Association Executive's Banking School in 2023. Eid most recently served as Manager of Project Delivery at Credit Human Credit Union in San Antonio.

Currently serving a community of approximately 55,000 members, Soarian Credit Union has financial centers in San Antonio and the surrounding areas. Del Rio, Texas. and Columbus, Mississippi.

About Soarion Credit Union

Founded in 1952 by 10 Airmen from JBSA Lackland, Soarion Credit Union (formerly AFFCU) offers a full range of financial services, seven financial center locations, and over $670 million in capital. has grown to meet the diverse needs of approximately 55,000 members. Among the assets. As a member-owned nonprofit organization based in San Antonio, Soarion Credit Union is passionate about supporting the communities it serves through volunteerism, scholarships, and sponsorships. Soarion Credit Union is federally insured by the NCUA and an equal opportunity lender. For more information, visit soarion.org.

contact address

Event & PR Manager, Javier [email protected]

