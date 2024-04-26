Xbox will start deleting old captures on May 30th: Here's how to save them





Xbox warned in September that it would delete online backups of player captures (including both video captures and screenshots) that are older than 90 days. After months of no action, Xbox distributed a message to users informing them that May 30th was the liquidation date for their Capture library.

Xbox representatives did not respond to requests for comment.

Xbox has been sending out warning messages about removing game captures for the past few days.

Screenshot by Joe Hindy/CNET

The new policy went into effect with Xbox's September update. At the time, players were told that they had 90 days to back up their content and that deletions would begin in January. Xbox also unveiled a new UI for bulk backups that players can use to back up content before it is deleted, via OneDrive or an external storage drive.

But as January came and went, Xbox didn't announce anything about why the mass removal was delayed until warning messages started appearing in people's inboxes in late April.

Xbox has also remained silent on the reason for the change. The ability to upload game captures to the Xbox network has been around since 2013, when the company introduced its Game DVR. The game DVR allowed players to take captures, edit them and upload them to the network to share with friends. The name and features have changed over the years, but some gamers are still uploading clips from 10 years ago.

Xbox plans to get a lot of storage back on its servers once the deletion occurs, which means the servers will be cheaper to manage. In any case, players can't rely on the unlimited free storage he's had for a decade and will have to consider ways to back up their content.

What content is Xbox removing?

Starting May 30th, Xbox will delete all game captures and screenshots uploaded to the Xbox network that are older than 90 days. The company has stated multiple times that this only affects clips uploaded to the network, not clips uploaded to the network. Clips stored locally on the player's machine or elsewhere, such as OneDrive or external storage.

The only caveat is that players who have swapped consoles over the years may not have versions of older captures saved locally. I have a screenshot of a video game I played on my Xbox One X. When I upgraded to Xbox Series X, I lost the offline version of that screenshot. This means the only version of that screenshot will be the one backed up on your Xbox One X. Xbox network.

Players can save all their clips by simply migrating them to another storage platform. Flash drives are relatively inexpensive. Players can also optionally purchase his OneDrive subscription and re-upload their captures there to keep them safe and instantly shareable with friends.

Auto-upload should still be available even if clips start being deleted.

Screenshot by Joe Hindy/CNET Can I back up my captures on the Xbox network?

Yes, content can be manually or automatically uploaded to the Xbox network immediately after capture. However, once you upload something, it can be shared for 90 days before it is removed. It's unclear if the clip can be re-uploaded after it is deleted or if he is just a one-off. Currently, you can reupload deleted clips from the Xbox network, but that may change if a forced deletion occurs.

This can be controlled in Xbox Settings. On Xbox[設定]>[環境設定]>[キャプチャと共有]Proceed to Once you access it,[自動アップロード]in section[Xbox ネットワークへ]Find the settings and[自分によるキャプチャ]or[自分によるキャプチャ]Or set it to one of the games. Or, if you no longer want to use the Xbox network, you can choose not to upload.

Xbox gives you the option to back up to external storage or OneDrive.

Screenshots by Joe Hindy/CNET How to backup Xbox captures

Backing up your Xbox captures to an external storage drive or OneDrive is essentially the same process. If you have a lot of content to back up, the only real difference is which progress bar you want to display for an hour.

If you're using an external drive, make sure your storage drive is connected to your Xbox and formatted for use with your Xbox before proceeding.

With your console powered on, click the Xbox button on your controller.

Go to the Capture and Share section.

[最近のキャプチャ]and then[すべて表示]Choose.

Select the Manage icon. It looks like a briefcase.

On the right, use the “Select All” option to select all captures, or scroll to manually select the captures you want to back up.

Once completed, if you want to back up to your storage drive,[外部ストレージにコピー]and if you want to go the cloud storage route.[OneDrive にアップロード]Choose.

Xbox will perform the function you selected.

Once the files have been copied, you're done. If you have an external drive, you can view old captures using the Xbox Media Player app. Anyone who has backed up his contents to his OneDrive can view it there.

Should you use an external storage drive or OneDrive?

External storage is a more cost-effective method because you can purchase an external storage drive and keep it on hand. It's also a one-time purchase, not a subscription. Once you have an external storage drive, whether it's a USB flash drive or a hard drive, you can back up your captures right away.

Another benefit of external storage drives is cross-platform support. Instead of generating a share link from cloud storage, you can save the capture to a thumb drive and transfer it to your PC to share the actual file. Additionally, having the actual files allows you to choose which cloud storage to use.

OneDrive isn't a bad backup solution either. It integrates directly with Xbox and can generate shared links similar to Xbox network uploads. This makes it quick, easy, and hassle-free for those who don't want to do the extra work. You can also download your captures by accessing OneDrive on your phone or PC. The only downside is that if you have a lot of captures that you want to save, you'll need to purchase a subscription for additional storage.

In short, there is no right answer. It completely depends on your preference. You can access the capture using either method.

How to back up your captures from your PC

According to Xbox, captures made with Xbox Game Bar on PC are not uploaded to the Xbox network and are therefore not subject to the 90-day removal policy. Therefore, when you capture using the Xbox Game Bar, all captures are saved locally and are never deleted.

To view your capture library, press Windows Key + G to open Xbox Game Bar, then[マイ キャプチャを表示]Choose. When the gallery window appears, click the folder icon to open the folder on your PC where you want to save your captures. If you prefer, you can use cloud storage or a flash drive and back up from there.

Shows the Xbox Series X capture user interface.

Screenshot by Joe Hindy/CNET How to delete old captures

Some players don't have many captures on their Xbox, while others have hundreds. There are many cases where players end up taking screenshots by mistake because often they accidentally press the screenshot button during gameplay. We recommend organizing your capture collection before backing up so you don't have to back up a lot of useless stuff. Here's how:

With your Xbox turned on, press the Xbox button.

[キャプチャと共有]Go to.

Select Show All.

Navigate to the capture you want to delete and press the Start button on your Xbox controller.

[削除]Choose.

If you want to delete more than one, click the admin icon. It looks like a briefcase.

Select all the captures you want to delete.

[削除]Choose.

Select Delete to delete the selected capture. Please note that once you do this, you cannot undo it.

