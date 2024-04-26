Koda will appear in “Gran Turismo 7”





Virtual but sophisticated

Although Vision Gran Turismo is a virtual car, designers had to take many limitations into account when creating the concept car. This is due to game requirements. Gran Turismos isn't just about its top-notch graphics, the game also prides itself on realistic driving simulation, so the car design had to adapt to this. The cars and their characteristics in the game are defined by over 100 technical parameters, some of which are unique to our design, says Martin Port, who led the team that designed his Koda Vision Gran Turismo concept. he explains.

For example, it was clear from the beginning that it would be an all-wheel drive electric car. The designers installed lithium-ion batteries in the floor and four electric motors, two on each axle, making the total output 800 kW. This virtual car uses 800-volt architecture and active aerodynamics. We wanted it to not only look great, but also compete with the best in its class. Port says it's a very unforgiving course and will really test a driver's technique.

Designers took a novel approach to developing this virtual car. We developed the Vision Gran Turismo in a different way than other production cars. Typically, we define the interior space first and then work on the details, but here we started with the part that's most visible from the cockpit: the steering wheel. The steering wheel has all the elements needed for the game, and the overall design of the cockpit follows suit, explains interior designer Julien Petitseneur.

Vision Gran Turismo is a sophisticated and highly detailed virtual car.

Minimalist details and polished surfaces are based on the Modern Solid design language and other concepts such as the Vision 7S. Petitseneur also explains that the cockpit lines are designed to focus the player's attention on the racetrack.

The elegant lines of the exterior are inspired by the Koda 1100 OHC. This car is basically a car that was deprived of the opportunity to have a racing career, and we want to compensate for that and pay homage to that in this way,” said Frank Le Gall, exterior designer. said. ŠKODA has a rich history in motorsport, he added.

It is clear that the Vision Gran Turismo takes inspiration from the Koda 1100 OHC.

Coda Motorsport's rich heritage is also reflected in one of the Gran Turismo race car color variations. The elegant green represents the Vision 7s concept and Koda's new graphic identity, while the traditional white and blue livery with red detailing is reminiscent of racing icons like the Koda 130 RS. These are the exact colors the car wore during his two famous victories at the 1977 Monte Carlo Rally.

