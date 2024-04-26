The Heartland Activates the Opportunity Engine – A Story of Business and Politics





Heartland Forward drives economic success as a resource for state and local governments in four focus areas: innovation and entrepreneurship, human capital and workforce development, health and wellness, and regional competitiveness.

We believe that our research, programs, and policies transform our centers, help businesses and secure start-up funding, educate and train the next generation of workers, live longer and be more active, and support the world's largest economy. We hope that it will become a place to promote this. It may seem ambitious, but visions of change are always ambitious.

Heartland Forward focuses on the central 20 states of the United States. We recognize the need for high-quality infrastructure, for example transport networks, and have tracked the evolution of certain industries, such as car manufacturing, towards hybridization and all-in-one, taking this theme into account. I am. Advanced manufacturing techniques applied to electric vehicles, aviation technology development, aerospace manufacturing, and of course bicycle manufacturing. (You can read more about these trends in the past few issues of the Most Dynamic Metropolis (MDM) report on our website.)

Over the past month, I have been speaking with academics and policymakers at the city, state, and federal levels about economic development and community-based development strategies. From these conversations, two of his observations stuck with me:

First, recent studies predict that the production of hybrids and EVs will only strengthen the existing distribution of car manufacturing, even though the production of these machines will require innovation and new technologies. . For example, we learned that the co-location of Samsung SDI's state-of-the-art battery manufacturing facility in Kokomo, Indiana, at MDM 23, was the result of a partnership with Stellantis, which has operated a power transmission facility there since 1956. is documented.

Most of the cities that have improved post-pandemic are centrally located, with historic centers experiencing investment and growth due to factory expansion, such as Springfield, Ohio (Honda Automotive) and Columbus, Indiana (near Toyota Motor Manufacturing and Subaru). It was an automobile city. Indiana Automotive, etc.).

Second, many of those who moved to smaller, more remote communities during the pandemic reversed their migration. That is, they returned to (or near) their city of origin. Some people have to go back to the office a few days a week, while others miss the comforts and lifestyle of the city. In any case, those who do not move again are attached to the place through business ownership or family roots, or enjoy natural and architectural amenities not available in cities.

These observations led me to some profound conclusions. First, clustering in the automotive manufacturing supply chain reflects fundamental economic principles that promote profitability and efficiency. In other words, building a battery factory next to existing car manufacturing is cost-effective for both manufacturers. What's more, the next generation of transportation equipment could come from places that already manufacture transportation equipment.

Secondly, the city center is rich in diversity, with both metropolitan and rural landscapes. It's home to Fortune 1, 10, 100, and 500 companies, as well as Main Street businesses run by individuals (perhaps a part-time high school student or two). It is too early to know what permanent immigration trends will be in the post-pandemic era. Still, it's exciting to see signs of prosperity in the heartland, including growth in entrepreneurship and the availability of start-up capital, suggesting opportunities are growing here.

Editor's note: Dave Shideler, chief research officer, manages the thinking at Heartland Forward, a think-and-do tank in Bentonville that researches and pilots new models of economic development strategy. . The opinions expressed are those of the author.

