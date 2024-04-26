In response to Google





Google decided to send a response to my article to Barry Schwartz of the Search Engine Roundtable. This is my response.

(1) Regarding the claims in the article about the March 2019 Core Update: This is unsubstantiated speculation. The March 2019 Core Update, like all Core Updates, is designed to improve the quality of search results. It is incorrect to suggest that this represents a setback in the quality and anti-spam protections we have developed and continued to improve over the years.

Calling this unfounded speculation would be unfair and ahistorical. Search Engine Land's Barry Schwartz quotes Google: Google's March 2019 wasn't its biggest update [Google has] was released, and in the article, Schwartz even suggested that this update may have caused Google to override previous core updates, and as a result, a Google spokesperson said, the algorithm You said you were continually improving and moving towards improvement, but that's definitely not the case. denial. If it's a disavowal, Google should be clear about it.

Additionally, we linked to several sources including Roger Monti of Search Engine Journal who mentioned on March 14, 2019 that the March 2019 Core Update acts like a rollback of previous updates. Monti also quoted WebMasterWorld's Brett Tabke. He says some of the last updates may be rolled back. Monti also published another article on March 16, 2019 saying data supports why Google's March 2019 update feels like a rollback, and in a detailed report from SEO tools company Sistrix. He mentioned that 75% of the winners were previous losers. His website, whose ranking improved with this update, was a site whose ranking dropped with a previous update in 2018.

Monti claims that while this may look like a rollback, it's highly unlikely, but also adds that any changes made look like rollbacks.

Google can play with the semantics as much as it likes, but if a change is made to the algorithm that increases traffic to previously suppressed sites, especially if those sites were suppressed in a previous update. How should I interpret these changes as anything other than a rollback?

The only party that could actually solve this problem with meaningful data and a thorough explanation is Google, but instead they chose to vaguely and unilaterally state that I was wrong. This is extremely unpleasant both for those who make a living reporting on the search engine optimization industry and for those affected by the opaque and capricious updates made to Google Search.

Additionally, in another email revealed as part of the Justice Department's antitrust case, Jerry Dischler wrote on May 3, 2019, about an email that included Prabhakar Raghavan and Nick Foxx: He asked Anil Sabharwal, Chrome's former vice president and general manager. , Ben Gomes, and several other Googlers say the ads team is asking the search and Chrome teams whether it's worth reconsidering the rollback and whether they didn't want the messages to be this way. In your text, you said that your advertising team is doing this because they need the revenue. Do something to increase your income.

In fact, one of Dischler's earlier emails, specifically the one added by Prabhakar Raghavan, mentions that Google's advertising department has a dual purpose in all of these discussions. One of these was reversing the sudden query-driven revenue loss seen in the third quarter of 2016. 2018.

While these emails pertain to both Chrome and search, Dischler's willingness to suggest rollbacks to search and his willingness to push the search team forward as part of Google's ad-side leadership team is shown.

(2) As clearly stated, the organic search results that appear in your search are not influenced by our advertising system.

I think there are several problems with this statement.

Google doesn't say anything explicitly about organic search results, and like many tech companies, it keeps a relatively tight lid on how search works. Google is playing with semantics again here. While the organic search results that appear in a search may not be affected by the advertising system, emails revealed by the Department of Justice show that Google Search is and is affected, and Google's advertising and finance departments Indicates the need to act according to orders. In an email sent by Ben Gomez to Nick Fox and Shashi Thakur on February 6, 2019 at 11:10 a.m., Gomez stated that (see search) They say they are too involved in advertising. Gomez said in an email that the search came too close to the money. In the same email chain, in an email sent at 9:56 p.m. on February 5, 2019, Nick Fox told Mr. Gomez and Mr. Thakur: [his] Most likely, all these demands will not fit. Considering (a), [they are] Who is responsible for search? (b) search is a source of revenue for the company; and (c) revenue is slow. [their] new reality of [their] work. The request in question referred to requests made by Jerry Dischler, then Google's vice president and head of advertising, and Kristen Gill, then Google's vice president and head of business finance. In a draft email from Gomez to Prabhakar Raghavan dated March 23, 2019, Raghavan, who was head of advertising at the time, said he had spoken to the head of search, saying that the full-year plan was a huge failure and that drastic changes were needed on the query side. It states that appropriate measures are required. This statement suggests that while Google's advertising system may not influence results, the advertising powers that be absolutely do.

As a side note, even Google's response shows that Prabhakar Raghavan, the subject of the article, has never been mentioned.

Example of testimony:

I found it odd that Google took these misleading claims out of context and responded with testimony from the Justice Department trial that was neither linked nor cited. We will now look at each quote.

From Ben Gomez's testimony:

“From my point of view, queries have always been a difficult way to measure growth, because you can actually reduce the number of queries and still make changes that are good for users. So I think growth But we also needed to agree on what is a good growth metric. And this is exactly what could be a good metric. It was a discussion about.

“I don't think this metric of using only queries is a metric that can be properly optimized. Advertising also wants users long-term, and they also want long-term business.”

“There is no direct way to increase queries without improving search functionality.”

“I was suggesting things we would never do, like turning off spelling correction. I couldn't imagine we would do that.”

“We were putting a lot of effort into ideas that we thought would increase volume: meeting the needs of more users and increasing search usage. These two things are not necessarily contradictory. Not.”

If anything, these quotes directly address the issues raised by Mr. Gomez in the email I quoted, specifically the concern that more queries is not a desirable metric for Google Search. I am. It was someone on Google's advertising side who asked for further queries, and Gomez's testimony adds no further context, but Google did something that I hadn't suggested Google had done. Except he couldn't imagine turning spell check off. In fact, I was quoting Gomez's email.

From Jerry Dischler's testimony:

Q: You agree that search and advertising teams are working together to accelerate the speed of monetization, right?

A: “Advertising teams will be accelerating their monetization velocity. Search teams will be accelerating their monetization velocity to the extent that they can tell the advertising team what new research they are building. Not too much.”

Q: …Could you elaborate a little more on what you mean by “separation of church and state”?

A: “What I'm trying to say is that the organic team does not take data from the advertising team to influence rankings or results. The organic team operates independently.”

These quotes do not negate what I have said. But the third answer marks yet another attempt by Google to play around with semantics. Dishler said the organic team does not obtain data from the advertising team to influence rankings or results, and the organic team operates independently.

This is an intentional obfuscation of Google's structure, an attempt to avoid the truth that Dischler and Google's advertising side have repeatedly pushed aside the search team, including the aforementioned revelations. Evidenced by email threads. Antitrust trial by the Department of Justice.

On March 5, 2019, Dischler said he was very proud of his pure approach at Google and didn't want to hurt the culture of any team, which is why I didn't try harder. . He also doesn't want the message to be, “The advertising team is doing this because they need the revenue.” That's a very negative message. But my question to you guys is, based on the above, what do you think is the best decision for Google as a whole?

Dischler went on to ask CCd Googlers whether it was worth reconsidering the rollback, before proposing changes to search that would increase vertical space between the search box, icons, and feed in new tabs. , called for drastic tactical adjustments in the knowledge that queries would increase. Make your searches more visible.

I'm not sure what Google is suggesting about the organic team getting data from the advertising team. As made clear in the email, it is ahistorical and false to suggest that the organic search team operates independently.

