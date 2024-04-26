Call for further efforts in scientific and technological cooperation





BEIJING, April 26, 2024 /CNW/ — China Daily news report:

Visitors interact with a humanoid robot during the opening ceremony of the 2024 Zhongguancun Forum in Beijing on Thursday. [Photo by WANG ZHUANGFEI CHINA DAILY]

Officials, experts and business executives spoke Thursday in Beijing to strengthen international cooperation in science and technology, explore ways to jointly solve important global problems through innovation, and build new, high-quality production capacity. He said more efforts are needed to develop it.

Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang gave a speech at the opening ceremony of the 2024 Zhongguancun Forum, saying that China will cooperate with the international community to implement the concept of open, fair, just and non-discriminatory international science and technology cooperation, and promote global science and technology cooperation. He said he is ready to build it jointly. -Technical community.

The country will explore new models for mutually beneficial global cooperation in science, technology and innovation, break down barriers that restrict the flow of knowledge, technology, talent and other innovative elements, and jointly build an open innovation ecosystem.

Ying Li, Secretary of the Communist Party of China Beijing Municipal Committee, said the capital will improve its innovation capacity, accelerate the construction of a world-leading science and technology park, increase investment in basic research, and make breakthroughs in core technologies. He said he would step up efforts. In the main field.

According to data from the Ministry of Science and Technology, China's R&D investment in 2023 will increase by 8.1% from the previous year to more than 3.3 trillion yuan ($455.4 billion), while spending on basic research will increase by 9.3% to 221.2 billion yuan. Reached. Percentage from previous year.

The strength of China's scientific and technological innovation has made great strides in recent years. Marco Alemán, Under-Secretary-General of the World Intellectual Property Organization, said China is an innovation powerhouse contributing to global growth and sustainable development.

According to WIPO, the country ranks 12th in the Global Innovation Index 2023, positioning it as a global innovation leader, with 24 of the world's top 100 science and technology clusters by the end of last year. It became the world's first science and technology cluster. time.

story continues

Qualeisha Abdol Karim, President of the World Academy of Sciences, said that ensuring a sustainable future through partnership and cooperation is an opportunity for all participants to explore new paths towards achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. said that it will be born.

Lei Jun, founder and CEO of Chinese tech company Xiaomi, said the company will continue to step up investment in research and development and aim for breakthroughs in core technologies.

