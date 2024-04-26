8 advanced Google Docs features you should use





Word processors like Google Docs have a treasure trove of hidden features beneath the surface that make drafting large documents and collaborating with colleagues easier. We've covered some Google Docs tips before, but today we'd like to share a few more.

1. Write in Markdown with Google Docs

Credit: Saikat Basu

Google Docs supports some Markdown syntax. This provides an easy way to format documents using plain text symbols, making them easier to read and write while allowing conversion to richer formats. If you're familiar with Markdown, you can use it to quickly draft documents and quickly format text with italics, bold, strikethrough, and links. To enable this,[ツール]>[設定]>[Markdown を自動的に検出]Go to.

But remember: Google Docs supports a limited subset of Markdown syntax, but not all of it.

2. Improved navigation with line numbers

Credit: Saikat Basu

Concise line numbers allow you and your collaborators to easily reference and pinpoint exact locations within long, complex documents. It can also be associated with line numbers, which helps you take accurate notes. However, keep in mind that line numbers only work in page format, not in pageless views.

[ツール]>[行番号]Go to and enable it. In the Line Numbers sidebar, select Show Line Numbers.

3. Use alt text to make documents more accessible

Credit: Saikat Basu

Images are useful for documentation, but they are not “readable” by screen readers. Adding alt text to images makes it easier for people using screen readers to understand what the image represents.

To add alt text, right-click the image and[代替テキスト]Choose. The image options sidebar provides a brief description of the image. Don't include “images” or “photos”; focus only on the information the image shows.

4. Practice reading and writing in another language with the document translation feature

Credit: Saikat Basu

Google Docs won't replace language learning courses anytime soon, but use the same Google Translate wizardry to translate documents into any language. You can share the translated document with your collaborators and use it to practice writing in the foreign language.

Open the document.[ツール]>[ドキュメントの翻訳]Go to. Select a language in the overlay window and Google Docs will create a copy in the foreign language.

You can also use Google Sheets to translate languages.

5. Let recipients make a copy of your Google Doc

Credit: Saikat Basu

You may come across situations where you want to share a document, but want your collaborators to edit the original copy. There's no official way to force a copy in the documentation, but there's a little unofficial hack that works well.

Click Share at the top right of the document. Change the link setting to “Everyone with the link” and select “Editors” from the dropdown next to it. Then copy the link and paste it into the email or messenger you use to share the document. Before clicking submit, edit the end of the link by replacing the word “edit” and everything after it with your template/preview.

When the recipient opens the document and edits it, it becomes their own copy. Her URL suffix “template/preview” allows you to view the contents of the document before you start editing it (in preview[テンプレートを使用]button).

6. Embed documents in emails

Credit: Saikat Basu

There's no need to send long documents as attachments to your collaborators. Email it as an embedded document from Google Docs directly to your recipient's inbox. This makes document sharing easier and reduces the number of attachments everyone has to go through.

[ファイル]>[電子メール]>[このファイルを電子メールで送信]Go to. Write your message in the field provided. Then select the “Do not attach” checkbox. Include content in your email.

7. Brainstorming with Google Keep

Credit: Saikat Basu

When combined with long-form writing in Google Docs, minimal Google Keep (Google's free digital notepad app for recording thoughts, lists, and reminders) comes in handy for brainstorming.

Record fleeting ideas as notes or lists. If you need these ideas in your document, open the Keep side panel (yellow light bulb icon on the right) and drag and drop notes directly into your document. You can also copy text from a document and save it as a Keep Note for easy access later.

8. Collaborate via email

Credit: Saikat Basu

Gmail provides a collaborative inbox for your Google Workspace account, but there's another way to collaborate in email for free using Google Docs. In Google Docs,[挿入]>[ビルディング ブロック]>[メールの下書き]Insert email building blocks from. Or, type @email in the document and press Enter.[ファイル]>[下書きをメールで送信]You can also move to .

Compose your email and fill out the fields.Next, in the top left of the draft[Gmail でプレビュー]Click. Once completed,[送信]Click.

The treasure trove of features and tips doesn't end here. The Google Drive suite is more versatile than ever, and you'll always find a different way to work with Google Docs to suit your specific needs.

