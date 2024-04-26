Explore the future of responsible use of AI and skills





It is not yet clear how the rise of generative artificial intelligence will change higher education, but it is expected to have a far-reaching impact on how students learn, professors teach, and employers hire. . New technologies will also have a significant impact on assessment and testing companies.

One of those companies, Educational Testing Service, the testing giant that administers the SAT, gathered 200 researchers, employers and educators in Washington on Thursday for a conversation about responsible AI and the future of skills.

They came together to discuss the growing demand for alternative qualifications, the emergence of AI, and technologies that have the potential to change the way people learn and test skills in the classroom and workplace.

ETS CEO Amit Sevak opened the event by saying that in a recent ETS survey of nearly 17,000 adults aged 18 and older across 17 countries, 78 percent of respondents said they had no certificate or license. He said he believes that continuous skill acquisition, such as acquisition, is equally valuable. That's the equivalent of getting a college degree in 10 years.

Learners are challenging the traditional notion that a degree is enough to show what you can do, Sevak said. He believes that future employees will be looking for new avenues to prove their competency in the skills employers are looking for. Employers, on the other hand, value not only technical skills but also skills such as communication and teamwork.

Sevak and other speakers argued that AI can meet that demand. He believes this technology can create a more personalized learning and testing experience and provide students with valuable feedback while learning. Towards that end, the event will feature a variety of technologies, including his HireUp, designed to assess skills valued by employers (such as innovative thinking and effective communication) and identify areas where students can improve. Several AI assessment tools developed by ETS were demonstrated.

Sevak said the future lies in AI-enabled assessments that are responsible, cutting-edge, and actionable.

Developing lasting skills

Various panels revealed what skills today's employers are looking for in applicants, and what role AI can play in enhancing and evaluating those skills.

Lydia Liu, vice president of research at ETS, said during a panel discussion on soft or durable skills that AI will expand the types of skills that can be tested. For example, when testing a student's oral communication skills, the focus is usually on aspects such as grammar and word choice. This is because it is easy to measure, but there are also nonverbal aspects of communication that are difficult to assess.

Thanks to AI, we can now see body language and leverage multimodal assessments. Liu said he can now perform eye-tracking analysis, analyze facial expressions, and capture gestures and postures. Many classroom assessments, at least those used for summative purposes, fail to provide continuous, immediate feedback to learners.

Libby Rodney, chief strategy officer at market research firm Harris Poll, added that soft skills will become increasingly valuable to employers as AI can perform many different types of technical tasks.

Do you have employees who are communicative, creative, and collaborative? She said. In some cases, technical skills are more important than technical skills because they become automated over a 10-20 year timeline.

Various faces of AI

In a later panel discussion, Kara McWilliams, vice president of product innovation and development at ETS, discussed the various ways she believes universities, K-12 schools, and employers can harness the power of AI. did. This technology can be used, for example, by university admissions officers to sort applications and by employers to screen applicants and tailor professional development opportunities to individual employees based on their needs. can be used for. AI can also predict which students will work well together on group projects for instructors, she said.

But she stressed that these types of tools need to be developed and made equitably available.

I always like to go back to learners and educators and remind myself that they don't have equal access to the technology they need to take advantage of the tools we have available to them, she said.

Derrick Anderson, senior vice president for the future of education at the American Council on Education, added that he hopes AI will make it easier to give students credit for prior learning.

McWilliams doesn't think big changes will happen overnight.

Systems, especially education, are difficult to change, she says. “I think the important thing is to make small movements.

But employers are ready for change, suggested Johnny C. Taylor, president and CEO of the Society for Human Resource Management and a recent speaker.

What keeps human resources professionals up at night, he said, is the inability to find the right person with the right work ethic and the right skills to fill a position.

Meanwhile, he said, employers have used degrees as a proxy for smarts and have actually excluded talent. Degrees are valuable, but they are not the only way to determine who is talented and who is not.

He believes that the work traditionally done by university graduates will soon be automated by AI, so we need to reskill them for the jobs of the future.

