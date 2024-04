This week’s biggest retail technology news — Retail Technology Innovation Hub

6. B&Q uses Rithum to help brands drive e-commerce growth by reducing time-to-market for new products.

Rithum has been appointed by British home improvement retailer B&Q to support the company's online market expansion by reducing the time it takes for brands to be listed on the website.

Philip Hall, Rithum's managing director for EMEA, said: Consumers are increasingly shopping for the best deals, and even traditionally brick-and-mortar sectors are increasingly having an online presence.

Home renovations became a big focus during lockdown and as trends evolve, being able to bring new products online quickly and efficiently will be critical to success.

Together, we will enable B&Q to easily expand its inventory catalog and strengthen customer and supplier relationships.

Tools like automated SKU conversion, product discovery, and supplier and product performance insights give you the flexibility to launch and manage any partnership model. All the elements needed to support growth.

7. Retail Technology Show 2024 Review: Retailer Panel Discusses How to Increase Competitive Advantage

Speaking at the Retail Technology Show (RTS) 2024 in London this week, John Bates, technology director at Morrisons, said AI is everywhere. Fellow panellists from B&Q, Deliveroo and Morley's Department Store certainly agreed, explaining how they can use it to gain a competitive advantage.

Bates discussed the use of AI in supply chains and store replenishment. There, linked cameras can identify gaps and feed visual and data AI models to quickly get products back on the shelf.

We're using it for demand forecasting and we're doing a lot of proof of concept (PoC) at the moment, he commented.

Paul Wilkinson, product director at Deliveroo, points out that AI has built and enabled the company's business, but for now he is interested in using it to fill the metadata void through the ChatGPT application. I mentioned that there is.

Without AI, there would be no Deliveroo. Without it, you won't be able to organize all your riders, shops, pickups, etc. Without the help of AI, there are too many inputs and data to process.

8. Store employee scheduling company Orquest named winner of Retail Technology Show 2024 Innovation Awards

Orquest, an in-store employee scheduling solution powered by artificial intelligence, has been announced as the winner of the 2024 Innovation Awards at the Retail Technology Show 2024.

Announced at the BIG Retail Party at the end of the first day, Orquest was selected from a shortlist of 10 companies, who were also named finalists, as part of the 2024 Innovation Awards program, which recognizes best-in-class technologies and solutions. I did.

Each year, the RTS Innovation Awards searches across the RTS show floor for the best precedents for future forward-thinking innovations, identifying disruptive technologies that can transform retail operations, from creating sustainable retail practices to next-generation in-store solutions and new retail. Select. format.

