Winrock invests in Extremis High-Tech Lab in Washington County





Little Rock-based Winrock International's startup fund will support a project to build a high-tech telecommunications laboratory in southern Washington County. The investment amount was not disclosed.

Winrock Startup Talent Recruitment Fund, supported by Bentonville's Walton Family Foundation, funds technology startup Extremis for development of Devil's Den Proving Grounds, according to a Wednesday (April 24) news release. It is said that it will provide.

Extremis, in collaboration with the University of Arkansas, plans to build a first-of-its-kind innovation campus for rapid advances in electromagnetic spectrum technology. The Devil's Den Proving Ground in southern Washington County will transform a former nuclear test reactor into an open-air laboratory to develop technologies that improve the performance and resiliency of wireless equipment and communications.

The Winrocks Enterprise Ecosystem team helped Xtremis evaluate the feasibility of expanding its operations in Arkansas. This work included factors such as geography and land resources, potential to develop research partnerships, availability of talent, and potential to recruit talent to the region.

The Impactful Companies Startup Recruitment Fund is the state's first nonprofit fund to address the funding gap to hire high-growth startups in Arkansas. Investments vary in size and are seeded by a grant from the Walton Family Foundation.

The fund aims to attract high-growth start-ups to the state by providing professional support and investment. In 2023, the fund invested in Simporter after hiring artificial intelligence retail technology platform companies from Atlanta to Bentonville. Extremis will be the second company hired by the state of Arkansas through this fund, according to the release.

“We are very excited about Xtremis' decision to expand into Arkansas,” said David Sanders, Director of Enterprise Ecosystems at Winrock. The company represents the type of forward-thinking, high-impact companies we aim to attract to our state. Extremis not only brings dynamic leadership and cutting-edge technology to Arkansas, but also addresses critical challenges in civilian and military contexts. Our work with Extremis for more than two years and this investment underscores our commitment to recruiting innovative companies to our state and fostering an environment that makes businesses want to come to Arkansas.

Asked about the effort in northwest Arkansas, Extremis CEO Adam Jay Harrison said the company will focus on developing technology that allows radios to operate at higher performance in congested environments. Ta. This technology allows more radio transmitters to operate simultaneously without interfering with each other.

Benefits of Devil's Den The Devil's Den Proving Ground is expected to fill a gap in the infrastructure available for field testing of technologies in the United States.

This will allow these artificial intelligence-based radios to be taken into the field to determine their performance characteristics, Harrison said. We were building an infrastructure from scratch that would allow us to test, evaluate, and improve these devices over time.

Extremis is working with investors, financial institutions and the state to finance the Devil's Den test site, which is expected to cost $15 million to $20 million to build, Harrison said. Ta. This Startup is in the Northwest He chose Arkansas because UA has a research program tailored to its work, and UA can provide a talent pipeline for startup work.

Terrain is also needed to isolate testing activities from surrounding infrastructure, he said. The topographical features of the SEFOR (Southwest Experimental Fast Oxide Reactor) site were ideal for the type of work that was being done.

Groundbreaking on the project could occur as early as later this year or in the first quarter of 2025. The facility is expected to be operational 18 months after groundbreaking. Over the next 12 months, Xtremis plans to deploy his staff to 20 full-time areas. We plan to open a temporary facility here. Existing staff here are working remotely. Once the Devil's Den test site is completed, staff will move there.

Xtremis' five-year plan is to have 200 employees and 1,250 indirect high-tech jobs in Northwest Arkansas, according to a news release.

