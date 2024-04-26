Students flinch after university chooses robot to speak at graduation ceremony





The University of d'Youville has announced that a robot will be the speaker at this year's graduation ceremony.

DYouville University, a small private university located in upstate New York, strives to bring in commencement speakers each year to address topics that are timely and relevant to its approximately 500 graduates.

In the past, topics have ranged from gender equality to the opioid epidemic. This year's obvious choice was artificial intelligence, said company president Laurie Cremo.

Cremo said AI seems to be a clear topic among student organizations and senior leaders. So he thought, “If I want to cover AI, who are the best speakers to cover that topic?” To make the AI ​​very visual, we needed someone to represent it.

Introducing Sophia, the humanoid robot first launched in 2016 by Houston-based Hansen Robotics. The University at Buffalo announced Wednesday that it will invite Sophia to speak at its May 11 commencement ceremony.

Since Sophia is a robot and has AI, Cremo said she thought this would be a great combination.

Not everyone agreed. Many students, alumni and Buffalo community members were shocked by the news. When Andrew Fields first saw an Instagram Story post about a DYouville student bringing a robot to his college graduation ceremony, he and his friends thought it was fake.

We sat on the couch watching TV and started laughing, but then reality started to sink in, he said. The students didn't find out through email. We learned about it from a news article.

Fields, an occupational therapy student who will graduate from DYouville next year, joined two nursing students that night to create a petition on Change.org. Fields is a pseudonym for the student, who was concerned that by filing the petition, the university's code of conduct would be used against him.

Fields told Inside Higher Eddy that the three students begged university officials to replace Sophia with literally anyone. As of mid-afternoon Thursday, the petition had nearly 1,100 signatures.

Our facility is huge with medical professionals, and I think the emphasis in everything we've done is very personal and humanistic, Fields said. The medical profession as a whole is moving away from a medical model to a more person-centered model, which does not reflect what we have learned in any way.

Nearly 1,100 students, alumni, and community members signed a petition within 24 hours of Université d'Youville announcing it would employ robots as commencement speakers.

Sophia does not give a speech at the graduation ceremony, but AI is scheduled to be interviewed by John Rizk, the student council president, but the students are reluctant because Rizk is not a graduating senior.

D You Bill could have done some really cool things with robots, even if it was a Ted Talk, I don't think so. [commencement] Fields said it's the time and place to do it. Students are not hearing from alumni of their own classes.

Rizk acknowledged that some students have concerns about the selection of commencement speakers, but said he believes the forward-looking focus is perfect timing for graduates.

I believe this is the right step into the future and it is a very good time to give students a glimpse of their future as they close the chapter of their university career and open a new chapter in their future, he said. .

He pointed to the fact that Sofia is a Saudi national and has visited 65 countries and spoken at the United Nations. Rizk declined to say what the actual Q&A session with Sophia would entail, but said it would be a great and unforgettable experience.

For those who have attended other graduation ceremonies, few remember who spoke and what they said was different this time, he said.

Clemo added that while he doesn't know exactly what Sophia will cover, Sophia has prepared statistics about DYouvilles' students, mission and medical focus.

She said she hopes the robot will talk about how this technology improves health and wellness in today's world.

Clemo said she hopes that once students hear Sophia's story, they might change their minds about her.

Perhaps they will realize that the issue is not as polarizing as it first appeared, she says. This is a great opportunity to sort out the opportunities, limitations, and guardrails of new technology that need to be put in place.

