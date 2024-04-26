This is what Google looks like when it dances





Parent company Alphabet on Thursday announced massive first-quarter results that beat analyst expectations. The stock price soared as sales increased 15% year over year.

“This is the new Google,” Wedbush analyst Dan Ives told CNBC. “Over the next six to nine months, he's going to be a real treasure trove of AI for them.”

For the past 18 months, Google has been battling the narrative that it's behind in AI, an area it helped pioneer.

Since OpenAI announced ChatGPT, Google has been hard at work building its own new large-scale language models and is bringing AI to all of its biggest products, including YouTube and Workspace.

Streamlining, restructuring, and layoffs are underway (though it's worth noting that Google's latest financial results show that it had just over 180,000 full-time employees, just 10,000 fewer than the same period last year). The company says it made these changes to move more quickly.

Google still has work to do on that front. The company's core search business remains under threat from AI rivals, and big questions remain about Google's plans to transition to a generative AI search engine.

In addition to the dividend, Google has approved an additional $70 billion in stock buybacks, which could be a way to get investors on board before making larger investments in AI. Google reported $12 billion in capital expenditures for the quarter, doubling the amount from the same period last year.

Internally, Googlers are being told to “move faster” in response to new market realities, but some are already seeing signs of hope.

“Gemini is making incredible progress,” one long-time senior Google employee told BI about the company's AI products. “That was a pleasant surprise for us.”

In many ways, this has always been a losing battle for Google. The company has the scale, resources and, importantly, a vast distribution network of products already used by billions of people around the world.

“For the first time, we can approach AI in a horizontal way,” Pichai said during an earnings call with investors Thursday, referring to the many products Google can layer AI on.

Pichai said the move to AI is a “once in a generation” opportunity for Google. If it can maintain its momentum, avoid the embarrassing chatbot fiasco, and succeed in reinventing search for the age of AI, Google will likely seize the opportunity to rise to the top.

