Receive a Samsung Galaxy S24 series smartphone when you pre-order selected new 2024 Samsung TVs – Samsung Newsroom UK





Samsung AI TV meets Galaxy AI Pre-order a selection of new AI-powered Samsung TVs and get the latest Samsung flagship smartphone powered by Galaxy AI!

LONDON, UK 26 April 2024 Prepare for a summer of sport with our attractive bundle sale. From now until May 14th, pre-order the latest Samsung TVs from Samsung.com for the best viewing experience at home, and get up to $999 worth of the latest Galaxy AI smartphones to watch on the go. .

Powered by Samsung's most intelligent processors, the latest series of Neo QLED and OLED TVs are packed with AI-powered innovations to deliver next-level picture and sound quality. The Neo QLED series boasts the highest brightness levels and lifelike picture quality, while Samsung's OLED TVs offer pure blacks, rich contrast, and lifelike colors. Whether you're watching a professional tournament like darts or snooker, or the big game of the weekend, Samsung's AI-powered screens provide the ultimate viewing experience. The new TVs, which offer premium audio technology and a wealth of apps and services, are available for pre-order now, with AI-powered bundle deals you won't want to miss.

Get Samsung Galaxy S24 worth 799 when you buy Samsung S95D, QN95D 75 and below, QN93D 55 to 85, QN90D 55 to 85, QN88D 65 & 75 & QN85D 65 to 85[1]. Get a Samsung Galaxy S24+ worth 999 when you purchase Samsung QN900D, QN800D, QN95D 85, or QN90D 981. Enhanced image quality with AI smart, Samsung QN900D sharpens low-resolution content and improves high-speed viewing experience. Fast-paced sports content. Get a Soundbar worth up to 599 when you purchase selected new Samsung 2024 Neo QLED 4K or The Frame TV1. Receive one of the Samsung S801B, S61B, S60B, or S50B soundbars to take your home entertainment setup to the next level. Thanks to 3D sound technology. When you purchase a Samsung Music Frame wireless speaker, you can claim 100 SEE Tickets vouchers.[2]

Ready to upgrade your current TV? Save up to 500 when you trade in your old TV at Samsung.com[3].

Samsung recently showcased its latest Neo QLED 8K and 4K, OLED TVs and soundbars at the Unbox & Discover event, providing a detailed look at its 2024 TV and soundbar lineup. Watch the video below.

Full terms and conditions apply. For more information, please visit https://www.samsung.com/uk/offer/.

All offers valid until May 14, 2024.

[1] Purchase from Samsung.com by 14/05/24. When you add eligible TVs, your S24 or S24+ will be automatically added to your basket. Limited to stock.

[2] Samsung Electronics (UK) Limited. Purchase from participating retailers from 4/24/2004 to 5/24/2014. Claim your claim from Samsung within 30 days of purchase. Claim a 100 See Tickets e-gift card to purchase tickets at Seetickets.com. See Tickets e-gift cards are valid until 31.12.24. Maximum of 4 applications per household and 10 applications per registered business. For complete claims and terms and conditions, please see https://samsungoffers.claims/musicframe.

[3] Available only on Samsung.com. Customers must apply trade-up discounts on the product page before checking out. Recycled products cannot be returned and have zero value. You will need to ensure that your new TV is ready for collection at the same time that it is delivered and all data is erased from the TV. If we are unable to contact you, we reserve the right to refuse delivery. If you do not recycle your product, or if you are ready to recycle it, you will have to pay an additional fee equal to the discount you received. Each household can only recycle one product of each type, and each recycled product type entitles him to only one trade-up discount. Trade-in discounts are an incentive to recycle and are not the trade-in value of recycled products. 500 off is based on his QE85QN900DTXXU purchase.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.samsung.com/uk/unmissable-deals-samsung-galaxy-s24-series-smartphone-on-us-when-you-pre-order-a-selected-new-2024-samsung-tv The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos