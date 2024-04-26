Google believes it can make money with generative AI.Microsoft has already





Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai is confident that Google will find a way to sell access to its generative AI tools to make a profit. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella says his company is already doing that.

Both companies reported better-than-expected quarterly sales and profits on Thursday. The results sent both companies' stock prices soaring, giving Alphabet more momentum with its new plan to increase share buybacks and issue its first dividend.

But the near-term fortunes of Microsoft and Google appear to be different, at least as far as their generative AI efforts are concerned, based on internal and executive comments. Depending on how investors, workers, and potential customers perceive the rivals, which one will receive more of the hundreds of billions of dollars in spending expected to flow to such software over the next few years? It may decide whether you get a portion or not.

On a conference call with financial analysts Thursday, Nadella emphasized that Microsoft currently has 1.8 million customers for GitHub Copilot, a generative AI tool that helps engineers write software code. That's up from his 1.3 million customers a quarter ago.

Among Fortune 500 companies, 60% use Copilot for Microsoft Office 365, a virtual assistant that uses generated AI to help employees create emails and documents, and 65% use generated AI software from ChatGPT. We use Microsoft Azure cloud services that have access to . -Manufacturer OpenAI. Nadella says Azure has become the point of contact for almost everyone working on his AI projects. His $13 billion that Microsoft invested in OpenAI certainly helped win these customers.

Rising interest in AI services has led to revenue at Microsoft's largest unit cloud services to rise 7 percentage points from a year ago, and overall Microsoft revenue to rise 17% to nearly $62 billion. It also gained cloud market share, Nadella added. The number of his $100 million cloud deals signed by Microsoft increased by 80% in the quarter compared to the same period last year, and the number of $10 million deals he doubled.

Alphabet Pichais also had a milestone to be proud of. More than 1 million developers use Google Cloud's generative AI tools, and 60% of investor-backed generative AI startups are Google Cloud customers, he told analysts on a separate conference call. He said there is. Generative AI is also powering ad campaigns for Google's advertising clients.

But Pichai declined to say how many subscribers Google has attracted to Gemini Advanced. Gemini Advanced is a $20 monthly subscription plan announced in February that provides access to the company's cutting-edge AI chatbot.

As for search, Google's core business, Pichai declined to disclose revenue numbers related to experiments that use generative AI to summarize query results. By providing more direct answers to searchers, Google may be less likely to show you search ads if users spend less time on more focused searches. You may also need to change the types of ads Google shows you.

Pichai said the test shows that users who are exposed to AI-powered search searches more, but that the underlying technology to power more advanced search users is He said it could be less profitable for Google because it costs more than operating its long-standing system.

Pikahi expressed little concern on either front. We are very confident that we can manage the costs of responding to these queries, he said. Once again, we are comfortable and confident that we can successfully manage the transition to monetization. It will play over time.

Alphabet's overall sales rose 15% to nearly $81 billion.

It spent about $12 billion, about the same amount Microsoft invested in infrastructure like servers and data centers last quarter. But Thursday's results and comments suggest Microsoft is further along in the profitable stages.

For now, shareholders have given both companies free rein. As of Thursday's close, Microsoft stock is up 35% over the past year, while Alphabet is up 51% over the past year. Both are at or near record highs. But if customers continue to flock to Copilot and the outlook for Gemini and Google Search doesn't become clearer, the trend line could diverge soon.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wired.com/story/microsoft-google-earnings-generative-ai/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos