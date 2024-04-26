



Jesse Lyu, founder and CEO of Rabbit Inc., likens his company's first product, Rabbit R1, to Pokedex. After just one day of use, I started to understand why.

Just as the fictional Pokedex can identify Pokémon (the creatures that appear in the popular comic book, video game, and card game series of the same name), Rabbit R1 can identify items in its environment. If you hold it up to a plant, you can see the type of plant. Set your sights on your lunch and you'll know what's in it.

Like the Pokédex, this feels like a bit of a novelty so far. Rabbit R1 claims to be able to do a lot despite its small size and simple design. You can hail an Uber, order dinner from Doordash, translate conversations, record voice memos, and play songs from Spotify. Your phone can already do all these things, but Lyu touts her Rabbit R1 as a faster, more natural way to do it.

Rabbit isn't the only company changing the way we interact with our devices. There's another mini-gadget called the Humane AI Pin that uses artificial intelligence and a camera to answer questions and help you get things done. The device was criticized by critics for its high price, limited functionality, and tendency to overheat. The Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses also feature multimodal AI. That is, the glasses can “see” what the user is looking at and tell the user about it.

So far, I've found Rabbit R1 to be fun, fresh, and interesting, but it can also be frustrating at times. While this is intriguing, I'm still not sure if there's room for another gadget in my life.

This is how I used the Rabbit R1 on my first day. I'll have more to say in a full review once I've had more time with it.

01:35 First of all, what is Rabbit R1?

Rabbit R1 is about half the size of a smartphone.

Lisa Yidishko/CNET

The Rabbit R1 is a handheld device that is about half the size of a cell phone. It has a 2.8-inch screen, a scroll wheel for navigation, an 8-megapixel camera, 128GB of storage, GPS, and accelerometer and gyroscope sensors for motion sensing.

On paper, it sounds like a phone from over a decade ago, but it's what's inside the R1 that matters. Instead of a traditional operating system with apps, the R1 runs on what the company calls a “large action model.” This is software trained to use digital services in the same way that humans do, just as large language models provide conversational answers that sound like they were written by a human. So instead of swiping and scrolling through apps and menus, he interacts with her R1 primarily by talking to it. However, there is a keyboard if you need to do things like enter your Wi-Fi password.

Lyu has big ambitions for where this Rabbit OS software goes. In the demo, I was able to book almost my entire vacation by simply speaking a few simple sentences to my girlfriend R1, telling her to find flights, set preferences, etc. On day one, the Rabbit R1 is more exclusive. Many of the things you can do now feel smartphone-like, like asking for the weather or playing a song on Spotify.

It takes some getting used to. If you spend years tapping, swiping, and scrolling, you'll forget how to do almost everything else. Discovering how to use a technology product for the first time can be both refreshing and frustrating. For example, before I left the house yesterday morning, I asked Spotify to play Taylor Swift to see if it would work. Good news. It worked. Bad news: I couldn't stop it. After frantically pressing the side button a few times, it finally went silent.

Visual search is the most interesting feature ever

Rabbit R1 has a camera that can be used to ask questions about its environment.

Lisa Yidishko/CNET

The Rabbit R1 has a camera, but it's not suitable for general use like using a cell phone camera. This is not about taking pictures, it's about learning about the world around you. So far it's been pretty accurate for the most part. When I held it up to my salad at lunch, it told me most of the ingredients.

That's not what I asked. After all, who would order food without knowing what's in it? We asked Rabbit R1 to tell us the calories in his lunch. I didn't get the answer I wanted, but I was impressed with the answer.

It is not possible to determine the number of calories in a salad, as it varies greatly depending on the ingredients. Providing that information would require more details about ingredients and quantities, but Rabbit told me he noticed grilled chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, and other healthy ingredients. It was suggested that we should rely on nutritional databases for more accurate calorie calculations. Finally, he recommended enjoying “healthy meals like this” without “obsessing” with calories.

This might be the best non-answer I got from a virtual assistant. Instead of just saying, “Sorry, I can't help you with that,” Siri should understand what I mean, provide as much information as possible, and tell me why I'm not getting an accurate answer. I did.

Overall, the Rabbit R1's visual analysis worked very well at identifying things like plants and pop culture characters. When describing a colleague's sneakers, Rabbit R1 got the wrong brand.

This type of functionality is not new and is not unique to R1. You can already do something similar on your smartphone via Google's Gemini Assistant on your Android phone (or the Gemini section of the Google app on your iPhone). This is very reminiscent of Google Lens, which has been around for years.

How often do you actually use Google Lens to take a photo or search for something? I don't think so. That's what makes the R1 feel different from a phone, even though its purpose is similar. It's not necessarily what you do with it, but how you do it. For better or worse, R1 forces that type of multimodal interaction by design rather than offering it as an optional input.

With the rise of generative AI, visual search may become more commonplace, but Rabbit won't be able to do it alone. You can't talk about search without talking about the 800-pound gorilla in the room, Google. Google is already trying to get us into the habit of moving away from word constraints in our searches.

Earlier this year, the company launched Circle to Search, a feature available on select Pixel and Galaxy Android smartphones. This feature allows you to search almost anything on your phone's screen by simply drawing a circle around your phone. No, it's not quite the same as pointing a camera at something and asking questions about that subject in real time. This feels close enough to the same idea, but I think Google will have a lot more to say about multimodal search at Google I/O next month.

Other early thoughts

You can hold the side button on Rabbit R1 and talk to it like a walkie-talkie.

Lisa Yidishko/CNET

So far, I've used Rabbit R1 to take voice memos, translate audio from Spanish to English, and answer basic questions like the weather forecast. These features work as expected in most cases. I'll discuss these features in more detail once I've spent more time using them. Queries and visual search, as well as the services your device is connected to (like Spotify), all reside in an online hub called Rabbit Hole, which you set up when you activated your device.

I also noticed some issues after the first day of use. The biggest one is finishing the task and returning to the Rabbit R1 home screen. Pressing the side button is supposed to put the R1 into standby mode, but there were several times when nothing happened, especially when I tried to stop Spotify. This made it frustrating to use on points.

The battery was also draining extremely quickly, going from 98% at around 9am to 34% at 1:41pm. Even though I had charged it a bit in the afternoon, the battery died before I left the office around 5pm.

I would like to share more thoughts and impressions in my Rabbit R1 review. I plan to spend more time writing this.

Editor's note: CNET used an AI engine to create dozens of stories and label them accordingly. The notes you are reading are attached to articles that substantively cover the topic of AI, all written by professional editors and writers.

