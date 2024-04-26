Google's parent company Alphabet pays first dividend after strong financial results





Google's parent company Alphabet on Thursday announced it would issue its first-ever dividend at 20 cents a share and authorized a stock buyback program worth $70 billion.

The cash dividend will be paid on June 17th on the shareholder register as of June 10th.

Sergey Brin, one of the company's co-founders, owns more than 730 million Class B and C shares and is entitled to $146 million in dividends.

Another co-founder, Larry Page, who holds 389 million Class B shares, is expected to receive about $78 million.

The board said it plans to pay quarterly cash dividends in the future, but that is subject to board review and approval.

According to the Board of Directors, share buybacks are expected to occur frequently, depending on general business and market conditions and other investment opportunities.

The California company reported a 57.2% jump in first-quarter net profit to nearly $23.7 billion, driven by surges in its search, YouTube and advertising divisions.

The world's largest provider of search and video ads reported a 15% increase in revenue from January to March to more than $80.5 billion, beating analysts' expectations of $78.5 billion.

Earnings per share increased 61.5% to $1.89, compared to expectations of $1.51.

In addition to strong earnings, Alphabet's dividend payments and share buybacks are a breath of fresh air across the tech market, and are a smart strategy for the search engine company as it faces a tough time this year, said senior Thomas Monteiro. Stated. Investing.com analysts told The National.

“As the arms race in the AI ​​field intensifies, companies need investment funds more than ever, and with rising interest rate expectations making it difficult to raise funds, this is a good time to utilize the company's cash pile. This can make it difficult for companies to obtain financing.'' Monteiro said the company is staying ahead of its competitors in innovation at a critical time.

Alphabet had more than $108 billion in cash and securities as of March 31.

Stock prices soar after dividend announcement

After the dividend announcement, Alphabet stock jumped 14.1% in after-hours trading to $180.20 per share.

The company closed nearly 2% lower at $157.95 per share on Thursday, giving the company a market value of $1.95 trillion.

Alphabet generated more than 48% of its first quarter revenue, or more than $38.7 billion, from the U.S. market.

The company generated approximately $23.8 billion, or more than 29.5% of its total sales, in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Alphabet's operating profit jumped 46.2% on an annual basis last quarter to about $25.5 billion.

The Google Services business, which includes advertising, Android, Chrome, hardware, Maps, and Google Play, accounted for nearly 87.4% of the company's total revenue.

Overall revenue increased by approximately $70.4 billion, or nearly 13.6% compared to the first quarter of 2023.

Google's ad revenue from search, YouTube and other businesses rose 15.2% in the first quarter to more than $54.2 billion.

Total cloud revenue rose 28.4% annually to nearly $9.6 billion in the March quarter, beating analysts' expectations of $9.4 billion.

Google Cloud includes enterprise infrastructure and data analytics platforms, collaboration tools, and other services for enterprise customers.

We primarily generate revenue from fees we receive from our cloud platform services and workspace collaboration tools.

Growth comes as AI advances

The company is investing heavily in AI to integrate generative AI capabilities into search and other services.

Our Gemini is on track [generative AI tool] “Times are changing and there is great momentum across the company,” Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai said.

Our leadership in AI research and infrastructure, and global product deployment, positions us well for the next wave of AI innovation.

In February, Google suspended Gemini, formerly known as Bard, from generating images of people following criticism over its handling of racial issues.

Pichai said at the time that inaccurate images and text generated by Gemini were offensive to users and showed bias.

Google founders Sergey Brin (left) and Larry Page at the company's headquarters in Mountain View, California in 2003. Getty Images

