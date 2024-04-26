



Hello!

For some reason, Google Site Kit keeps logging me out every few days.

I noticed that because there was no data in the dashboard widget. When I go to Site Kit, all I see is “Connect your Google Account to Site Kit.” When you connect to Google and select your account, you will see the following message: Site Kit Already Contains DataAccessSee the 7 services that Site Kit can access. I think that's correct. Just continue. It will then say – You are already authenticated – that you can access your Google account data. Your site already has permission to display metrics on the Site Kit dashboard. – has already been added to Search Console. Search in your Site Kit dashboard lets you see how people find your site. -congratulations!

And then the data started appearing again.

I uninstalled Site Kit. I used Site Kit's reset button. I read this old topic https://wordpress.org/support/topic/google-site-kit-keeps-logging-me-out/

I don't know what else I can do. Is anyone else experiencing this?

Site information and site kit information at the bottom

wp-core version: 6.5.2 site_ language: en_US user_ language: en_US timezone: +01:00 permalink: /%postname%/ https_status: true multisite: false name: Astra version: 4.6.12 (latest version: 4.6. 13) Author: Brainstorm Force author_website: https://wpastra.com/about/?utm_source=theme_preview&utm_medium=author_link&utm_campaign=astra_theme Parent theme: None Twenty Twenty-Four: Version: 1.1, Author: WordPress Team, Automatic Updates are disabled. plugins-active (20) All-in-One SEO: Version: 4.6.1.1, Author: All-in-One SEO Team, Beaver Builder Plugin (Lite Version) with auto-updates enabled: Version: 2.8.0.7, Author: The Beaver Builder Team, auto-updates enabled Disable author archive: Version: 1.3.5, Author: freemp, Auto-updates enabled Disable comments: Version: 2.4.6, Author: WPDeveloper, Auto-updates enabled Email Encoder – Email Address Protection: Version: 2.2. 1, Author: Jannis Thuemmig, Auto Updates Enabled EU Cookies Bar: Version: 1.0.14, Author: VillaTheme, Auto Updates Enabled Image Optimization Service by Optimole: Version: 3.12.10, Author: Optimole, Automatic Updates disabled LiteSpeed ​​cache: Version: 6.2.0.1, Author: LiteSpeed ​​Technologies, Auto-updates enabled MetaSlider: Version: 3.70.2, Author: MetaSlider, Auto-updates enabled Latest image formats: Version: 1.1.0, Author: WordPress Performance Team, Auto – Updates Enabled Redirect: Version: 5.4.2, Author: John Godley, Auto Updates Enabled Setmore: Version: 12.1, Author: Setmore Appointments, Auto Updates Enabled Google's Site Kit : Version: 1.125.0, Author: Google, Automatic Updates Enabled Sucuri Security – Audit, Malware Scanner and Hardening: Version: 1.8.43, Author: Sucuri Inc., Automatic Updates Enabled Two-factor authentication: Version: 1.14.17, Author: David Anderson, Original plugin by Oskar Hane Powered by Dee Nutbourne, automatic updates enabled Ultimate Addons for Beaver Builder – Lite: Version: 1.5. 8, Author: Brainstorm Force, Auto-updates enabled Wordfence Security: Version: 7.11.5, Author: Wordfence, Auto-updates enabled WPForms Lite: Version: 1.8.8.2, Author: WPForms, auto-updates enabled WPS Hide Login: Version: 1.9.15.2, Author: WPServeur, NicolasKulka, wpformation, Auto-updates enabled WPS Limit Login: Version: 1.5.8.1, Author: WPServeur, NicolasKulka, wpformation, Auto-updates is enabled wp-plugins-server_architecture: Linux 4.18.0-513.9.1.lve.el7h.x86_64 x86_64 httpd_software: LiteSpeed ​​php_version: 8.1.27 (supports 64-bit values) php_sapi: litespeed max_input_variables: 5000 time_limit: 360memory_limit: 2 048M max_input_time : 360 Upload_max_filesize: 2048M php_post_max_size: 2048Mcurl_version: 7.87.0 OpenSSL/1.1.1w suhosin: false imagick_availability: true pretty_permalinks: true htaccess_extra_rules: true current: 24-04-26T06:51:28+ 00:00 utc-time: Friday , 26-Apr-24 06:51:28 UTC server time: 2024-04-26T07:51:27+01:00 wp-database extension: mysqli server version: 10.11.7-MariaDB -cll-lve client_version: mysqlnd 7.4 .33 max_allowed_packet: 1073741824 max_connections: 2000 wp-constants noindexed: author archive, date archive, search page google-site-kit version: 1.125.0 php_version: 8.1.27 wp_version: 6.5.2 Reference_url : https:// d.com amp_mode: no site_status: connected site user_status: authenticated validation_status: verified-non-site-kit Connected_user_count: 1 active_modules: no site-verification, search-console, analytics-4, pagespeed-insights required_scopes: openid: https //www.googleapis.com/auth/userinfo.profile: https://www.googleapis.com/auth/userinfo.email: https://www.googleapis.com/auth/siteverification : https://www .googleapis.com/auth/webmasters: https://www.googleapis.com/auth/analytics.readonly: https://www.googleapis.com/auth/tagmanager.readonly: Features: googlesitekit_authenticate : googlesitekit_setup: googlesitekit_view_posts_insights: googlesitekit_view_dashboard : googlesitekit_manage_options: googlesitekit_update_plugins: googlesitekit_view_splash: googlesitekit_view_authenticated_dashboard: googlesitekit_view_wp_dashboard_widget: _menu: googlesitekit_view_shared_dashboard: googlesitekit_read_shared_module_data::[“search-console”]: googlesitekit_read_shared_module_data::[“analytics-4”]: googlesitekit_read_shared_module_data::[“pagespeed-insights”]: googlesitekit_manage_module_sharing_options::[“search-console”]: googlesitekit_manage_module_sharing_options::[“analytics-4”]: googlesitekit_manage_module_sharing_options::[“pagespeed-insights”]: googlesitekit_delegate_module_sharing_management::[“search-console”]: googlesitekit_delegate_module_sharing_management::[“analytics-4”]: googlesitekit_delegate_module_sharing_management::[“pagespeed-insights”]:enabled_features:adsModule:audienceSegmentation:conversionInfra:gm3Components:consent_mode:disabledconsent_api:Not detected search-console_shared_roles:None search-console_management:Owner analytics-4_shared_roles:None analytics-4_management:Owner pagespeed-insights_shared_roles:None pagespeed-insights_management:all_adminsOnly Properties of: sc-domain:d.comanalytics_4_account_id: 8488analytics_4_property_id: 3142950analytics_4_web_data_stream_id: 3550analytics_4_measurement_id: G-T5analytics_4_use_snippet: Yes analytics_4_ads_conversion_id: None analytics_4_available_custom_dim session: noneanalytics_4_ads_linked: falseanalytics_4_ads_linked_last_synced_at: 1713970207 wpforms

Thank you!! Malik

