A former Google recruiter says that you should avoid including these three things on your resume: “Not allowed…”





If you're looking for a job, here are some mistakes you should never make on your resume that will get your HR representative tossing your resume in the trash. It is important for each employee to write about his or her accomplishments in a way that does not become offensive to an employee whose job it is to sift through dozens of resumes to choose the best person for the advertised job. It's about being able to blow your own trumpet. It's important to list positive things, but don't go overboard. And here are three things you should never say.

If you want to get the job you applied for, make sure your resume doesn't include these three things.

Shining the light and diffusing the confusion is former Google recruiter Nolan Church. Currently, he serves as his CEO of payroll data company FairComp. And he also lists his top three things employees should never do to increase their chances of getting hired.

Church said HR executives are unlikely to spend more than 3 to 5 seconds looking at a resume, and told CNBC Make It that all of these sentences should be no more than 25 words. Ta. Why is this so? He said, “Because the purpose of a resume is for me to immediately understand what you've done.” He concluded, “Time is the enemy of life, and it's the enemy of business.”

keep it simple

Don't complicate the way you explain the work you've done and everything that entails. The job description should be simple. Church uses the language of flowers to say that employees have a word for salad. It must be avoided. Communicating everything in one sentence is a bad choice, he recommends writing bullet points below the job title instead. Using multiple keywords in a sentence is not allowed, he further added.

forget a task

A big no-no for Church was mentioning tasks he did at work. Instead, Church says, he should focus on providing a tangible sense of what he accomplished and how he contributed to moving the business forward. One example of a task he frequently encounters involves meetings. he said: “What I see all the time is a coordinated meeting with X. Literally, a coordinated meeting has no business impact.”

Church said people should instead emphasize how they actually contributed to the company, such as winning new business or exceeding goals. He recommended backing these up by mentioning everything with numbers.

