Denmark's strategic move to lead global quantum innovation

Deep Tech Lab – Quantum (DTL-Q) aims to position Denmark as a key player in the global quantum technology field. DTL-Q fosters a comprehensive ecosystem that nurtures all aspects of startup growth. The accelerator's strategy includes building key partnerships to expand its reach and resources.

Important work in quantum technology is underway in Copenhagen.

Deep Tech Lab – Quantum (DTL-Q) is an ambitious accelerator that aims to position Denmark as a key player in the global quantum technology field. The accelerator seeks to leverage Denmark's research strengths and strategic partnerships to establish itself on the international stage.

A holistic approach to startup success

At DTL-Q, support for startups goes beyond funding. The accelerator fosters a comprehensive ecosystem that fosters all aspects of startup growth, from securing venture capital to navigating the complexities of the public-private funding environment.

Cathal Mahon, chief business officer at Deep Tech Lab Quantum, emphasized the breadth of this support. We are building a community that supports all aspects of startup development. ”

The infrastructure around DTL-Q has been meticulously designed to meet the special needs of quantum technology. Through close collaboration with nearby universities, such as the renowned Niels Bohr Institute at the University of Copenhagen, the facility is tailored to foster innovation and speed the transition from concept to market.

DTL-Qs strategy includes building key partnerships to expand its reach and resources. A notable collaboration is with the North Atlantic Defense Innovation Accelerator (DIANA), which connects startups to an extensive network of investors, testing facilities, and expert mentorship.

“Our role at DIANA strengthens our ability to support dual-use innovations with both civil and defense applications,” Mahon said.

This involvement not only strengthens the support available to DTL-Q startups, but also highlights Denmark's strategic role in the broader technology ecosystem.

Introducing DTL-Q's first DIANA cohort here

From life science to quantum breakthroughs

DTL-Q traces its origins to the BioInnovation Institute, an initiative by the Novo Nordisk Foundation aimed at bridging the gap between academic research in the life sciences and its commercial applications. Noting similar opportunities in the quantum field, the Foundation has adapted its approach to accelerate the commercialization of quantum research.

Reflecting on the transition, Mahon said, “There was a lot of investment in basic research, but there wasn't much tangible impact on startups.”

Mahon draws compelling parallels between the life sciences field, which is characterized by high costs, long development times, and significant risks, and the quantum technology field.

“When working with life sciences companies, particularly therapeutics, the parallels with quantum computing are similarly clear. Both fields are time-consuming, involve high risks, and involve complex technical challenges. It requires a multidisciplinary team that is adept at dealing with it,” Mahon said. “This idea is completely ingrained in the way people work in companies and their processes. So, essentially, that's what we're building here at his DTL-Q.”

I'm looking forward to

Looking ahead, Mahon is cautiously optimistic about DTL-Q's future.

“While we aim to establish ourselves as a world-class accelerator, we recognize the competitiveness and unique challenges of this sector,” he said.

DTL-Q seeks to leverage its strong foundation in research and understanding of market dynamics to achieve its goals.

As the technology landscape evolves, DTL-Q aims to thoughtfully and strategically enhance Denmark's position in the quantum field. DTL-Q wants to contribute to the development of future industry leaders in quantum technology by fostering international collaboration and building a supportive ecosystem.

Deep Tech Lab – Quantum represents Denmark’s commitment to advancing quantum technology. By providing comprehensive support and fostering international partnerships, DTL-Q aims to actively participate in the global quantum innovation race and effectively influence the future of this new technological frontier. That's what I'm aiming for.

