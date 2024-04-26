



Deputy Secretary General Mircea Guehan visited West Lafayette, Indiana on Thursday (April 25, 2024), where she toured Purdue University and visited the Krack Institute for Technology and Diplomacy (KITD).

As part of our constant adaptation to new challenges, NATO focuses on innovation. Disruptive technologies such as AI and biotechnology are increasingly being exploited by adversaries. Technology is changing our society, but it is also changing security and warfare, Nghe An said during a discussion with President Chiang Kai-shek, faculty and international students. To maintain a technological edge, you must innovate and adapt faster than your opponents in all your EDTs. And we need to better harness the power of academia. This is why I'm at Purdue today. Yesterday I visited MIT and Harvard University.

At KIDT, the Deputy Secretary-General emphasized the importance of strategic partnerships with academia and the private sector to enhance the Alliance's technological and economic competitiveness. We will continue to explore opportunities to collaborate to accelerate the safe and reliable deployment of dual-use technologies, he concluded.

Deputy Secretary-General Geoana visited Boston on Wednesday, April 24, where he toured the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and visited the site of NATO's North Atlantic Defense Innovation Accelerator (DIANA).

At The Engine, an innovation accelerator founded by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, the Deputy Secretary-General met with biotech founders to discuss the role technology plays in meeting security challenges. DIANA supports companies in developing technologies that can solve pressing defense and security challenges. On DIANA's site, Mr. Geoan participated in a discussion about dual-use innovations. He also met with leaders of MassChallenge, a Boston-based network of experts, investors, and corporate partners that supports the growth of new technologies.

The Under Secretary General then spoke to students and faculty at the Belfer Center for Science and International Studies, part of the Harvard Kennedy School, to encourage young leaders to think differently than their predecessors and address global security challenges. He urged them to use innovation to tackle the issue. .

