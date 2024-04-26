Report: Canada must close the talent gap or risk falling behind in the AI ​​race





Almost half of Canadian organizations feel their staff is not ready to use AI.

A new report from Deloitte Canada's Future of Canada Center finds that despite the increased focus on artificial intelligence (AI) in Canadian public and private organizations, nearly half of their staff are not using it. They say they feel they are not adequately prepared to do so.

This data comes from a survey of more than 800 managers and executives from public and private sector organizations across the country. A total of 48% of respondents said they felt their employees were not ready or barely ready to use AI, while a total of 48% said their employees felt very prepared to use AI. Only 5% did.

What our research and experience tells us is that although there is much good to be said about the research being done in academia. [in Canada] When it comes to AI, there is a gap when it comes to actually applying it in an industry context, Jas Jaaj, managing partner of AI and data at Deloitte Canada, told BetaKit.

The main driver of this gap ultimately comes down to talent, he added.

Keep skilled talent at home

According to data from Deloitte Canada, the majority of respondents believe that adapting to technological change is a medium to high priority. However, 56% said they are not using AI yet, while nearly 20% said they plan to implement it within the next few years.

Separate data released this week by NOVIPRO shows that 40% of Canadian businesses plan to invest in AI and advanced data analytics over the next two years, while 20% believe AI will transform their business. They say they don't know whether AI will transform business or not.

Canada generally has a risk-averse culture.

The report identified several obstacles preventing Canadian companies from acquiring skilled AI talent. One such challenge is that nearly half of business leaders struggle to hire and retain workers with digital skills.

Jaaj said there are two factors that cause this problem. He noted that although Canada has the most highly educated workforce of the G7 countries, it does not necessarily invest in providing skills training to workers and retaining them in the country.

While other countries have introduced foreign direct investment (FDI) rules to protect intellectual property (IP), Canadian policy often prioritizes incentivizing funding for large multinational corporations. the report said.

Deloitte Canadas' report outlines several recommendations to address this issue, including investing differently in the growth, success, and scaling of Canadian startups to ensure excellence. The goal is to be able to attract talented people. This includes experimenting with policies such as patent boxes and IP rules. Canada is currently considering the suitability of the Patent Box regime through a long-awaited review of the Scientific Research and Experimental Development Tax Incentive Program.

Fostering an ecosystem that fosters the growth of AI innovation in Canada will enable Canadian organizations to offer the highly sought-after positions sought by top AI talent, the report added.

Upskilling requires Canadian companies to accept risk

Upskilling, or reskilling, Canada's existing workforce was identified as a key area where Canada can improve to close the AI ​​talent gap. The report noted that in 2021, Canada ranked 25th out of 29 countries in terms of companies providing training to develop technical skills for non-technical professionals.

Unless they are given the right education, knowledge and skills, everything else goes to waste, Jersey added.

Additionally, a Deloitte Canada study found that only 31 per cent of organizations consider their organization to be very effective in providing professional development opportunities, which is partially due to Jaaj believes that this is a cultural issue.

Related: Why Pinterest is targeting Canadian AI talent

We feel there is an element of this across the board, he noted. Canada generally has a risk-averse culture.

This report outlines several recommendations for Canadian organizations looking to upskill their teams. This involves breaking down work into tasks and skills. Assess existing skills across your organization. Employ AI-driven adaptive learning. It uses continuous assessment and algorithmic adjustments to tailor the learning process to each employee's needs and learning rate.

risk of falling behind

While AI has certain risks and its adoption requires businesses to prepare for them, the report also highlights the dangers if Canada is too slow to prepare its workforce for AI. .

At this point, there is no country that is not on the path to doubling down on its AI strategy, making significant investments, and implementing it, Jersey added.

Canada already faces productivity challenges. Economic productivity, which measures gross domestic product by hours worked, has been declining for years, and Canada currently ranks far from the top in productivity compared to other countries in the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development. . Some stakeholders argue that AI, if used properly, could provide solutions to countries' long-standing productivity problems.

Now is the perfect time to leverage the strengths of AI to double our capabilities and improve investment, education and literacy to close this productivity gap that we have been addressing for years, Jersey added.

Feature image courtesy of Unsplash.Photo: Jefferson Santos

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://betakit.com/report-canada-must-close-its-talent-gap-or-risk-falling-behind-in-the-ai-race/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos