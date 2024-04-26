Google Meet makes it easy to switch between devices





Google Meet, the company's business-focused video communications service, is adding new features that are popular with people on the go. Google Meet will soon add a button to the service labeled “Switch here” when opened on multiple devices during a meeting. Click this to transfer the call to your other device without having to hang up and rejoin.

“In today's world, it's possible to get work done from many places on many devices,” Google said in a blog post announcing the change, adding that “calls now flow smoothly across devices during Google Meet calls.” It promises to be transferred.

This new feature will be rolled out over the next few weeks and will be available for free to business and personal Google Account users.

New features in Google's Google Meet service represent another way the company hopes to stand out among conferencing service providers such as Zoom and Microsoft's Teams. Videoconferencing has been around for years, but it really took off in March 2020, when the World Health Organization officially declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic and millions of Thousands of people are now living, learning, and working from home.

Google Meet's new transfer feature borrows one of the most popular technologies from Apple's FaceTime video chat service, allowing you to hand off FaceTime video calls between iPhones, iPads, and Macs. Over the past decade, Apple has expanded its handoff capabilities to allow Macs, iPads, and Apple Watches to make and receive calls even through a connected iPhone.

However, Google didn't just borrow ideas from Apple for its video chat software. Google made Zoom rival Meet free to consumers in 2020, adding features to support business-grade video conferencing hardware and better screen sharing and collaboration. Google has also added a Brady Bunch-style mode to help groups see each other more easily.

How to use

Switching between calls in Google Meet looks easy. If you're already using your phone to make Google Meet calls, just sign in to the same account and visit meets.google.com.

From there, select the conference you are participating in.[ここに切り替える]A button will appear on the screen.

Google said in its online instructions that transferring a meeting will disconnect the original device. However, there is also a way to keep both devices in the meeting.

If you want to keep both devices connected and just switch between your device's microphone, speakers, and camera, More Join Options will also appear on the meeting screen. From there, you'll see a new option called “Join here too.”

