Google, dividend | Fox Business





Laura Martin, senior research analyst at Needham & Company, previews Alphabet's first-quarter earnings report on “Craman Countdown.”

Google's parent company Alphabet announced its first-ever dividend plan during its latest quarterly results, joining several rival tech giants in paying dividends. This is driven by search momentum and plans to further leverage AI.

A cash dividend of $0.20 will be paid on June 17th to shareholders of record of all three classes of corporate stock A, B, and C as of June 10th. The search giant also approved a $70 billion share buyback. The company has $108 billion in cash.

“We have had a share repurchase program in place for quite some time and have continued to grow over the years, and as I said, this will further strengthen our overall capital return program. “To be clear, we've been talking about our capital allocation framework for quite some time, and that hasn't changed,” Google President and Chief Investment Officer Ruth Porat told FOX Business. told Susan Lee. Ms. Porat most recently served as her CFO, and the search for her successor in that role is ongoing.

The stock has soared, pushing its market capitalization above $2 trillion, up another 11% this year.

Ticker Security Last Change Percent Change % GOOGL ALPHABET INC. 172.04 +16.04 +10.28%

CEO Sundar Pichai said the company is moving forward with AI across its businesses, as revenue rose 15% year over year to more than $80 billion and profits rose 61% to $1.89 per share. We have redoubled our efforts.

Oracle moves its headquarters to a new city

May 25, 2023, Berlin: Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai attended a press event announcing Google as the new official partner of the women's national team held at Google Berlin. (Photo by Christoph Soeder/picture Alliance via Getty Images / Getty Images)

“We had a great quarter, driven by strong performance in search, YouTube and cloud. Today I want to share how we are thinking about the business and opportunities more broadly, with a focus on AI and search, of course. ” Sundar Pichai, Google CEO, told investors on an earnings call.

Mr. Sander, who recently made headlines for firing a group of workers who engaged in anti-Israel protests that led to protests for other purposes, issued a detailed memo saying such behavior would not be tolerated in the workplace. It is stated inside.

Google fires employee who protested at office

Mark Zuckerberg's Meta, which is also in the AI ​​race, started paying a 0.50 cent dividend earlier this year, paid on March 26th. Facebook's parent company reported results on Wednesday, and Zuckerberg warned that it could be a while before the big spending on AI pays off.

“While we remain focused on running the rest of our company efficiently as we grow our capital and energy spending on AI, the reality is that many of our existing resources Even if we shift to focus on AI, we're still going to see increased investment.''We need meaningful action before we can see much revenue from some of these products,'' he said, listening to the conference call. told analysts and investors.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % Meta Meta Platform Co., Ltd. 441.38 -52.12 -10.56%

The stock fell 10.56%, its worst performance since October 27, 2022. The stock price is up more than 24% this year.

Other tech giants that pay dividends include Apple and Microsoft. Amazon remains resilient.

