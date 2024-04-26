Alphabet Q1 Results: Google Parent Company Beats Expectations with $67.6 Billion in Revenue and Announces First Dividend;Stock prices soar





Google's parent company Alphabet posted revenue of $67.6 billion, excluding payments to partners, in the three months ended March 31, beating analysts' estimates of $66.1 billion, sending shares up 13% in after-hours trading. did.

The tech giant reported net income of $1.89 per share for the quarter, easily beating Wall Street expectations of $1.53 per share, Bloomberg reported.

In a big move, Alphabet also declared its first-ever dividend of 20 cents per share and confirmed plans to buy back an additional $70 billion in stock.

Much of the success the company has achieved to date is related to its significant investment in artificial intelligence (AI), which has powered its cloud computing offerings. Google Cloud reported a 28% increase in revenue for the quarter.

Importantly, we're really excited about the benefits of AI for cloud customers, said Ruth Porat, Alphabet's CFO. “We are seeing an increasing contribution from our AI solutions,” Porat said, according to Bloomberg. She said, “Google Cloud's results reflect the broad strengths of the industry as a whole.”

As generative AI tools like OpenAI's ChatGPT grow in popularity, the company has quickly integrated AI into some of its products, including its enterprise software suite.

But Google needs to think through how it can compete with generative AI without hurting its main breadwinner, search ads. Despite being plagued by issues ranging from regulatory oversight to complaints about its AI model Gemini, Google is still trying to regain its lead in a competitive market that includes Amazon.com Inc., Microsoft Corp. and others. There is. The company has continued to focus on its technology infrastructure, with investments worth $12 billion.

Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai expressed confidence in the effective transition of AI-related cost management and monetization strategies, stating, “We are very confident that we can manage the costs of responding to these queries.” We are confident that you will be able to manage it comfortably. The monetization transition here is well underway,” Bloomberg quoted Pichai as saying.

Google's cloud business had revenue of $9.6 billion and profit of $900 million, both of which exceeded analyst expectations.

Google's search ads and YouTube platform boosted profits. Revenue from search advertising increased 14% to $46.2 billion. But as competition from Meta Inc. and Snap Inc. intensifies, Google's powerful advertising business is showing signs of life, which may not bode well for the company.

Lee Sustar, principal analyst at Forrester, said Google Cloud has typically been hurt by Alphabet's earnings calls over the years. “These latest results show that Google Cloud's AI services are not only making business customers reconsider, but also making them spend a lot of money,” Sustar was quoted as saying by Bloomberg.

Google Cloud has shown that this is indeed a solid division, even if it doesn't rely on the tech giant's advertising business to cover operating losses as it has in the past, he said.

YouTube also posted impressive financial results with $8.1 billion in revenue due to improved ad monetization efforts and stronger policies toward ad blockers.

Alphabet's Other Bets, which includes Waymo and Verily, had revenue of $495 million but reported a loss, illustrating the challenges the company faces and the growth areas it is addressing.

(Information provided by Bloomberg)

Published: April 26, 2024, 6:42 AM IST

