Hospitals use AI to manage patient messages to doctors





Doctors spend countless hours answering patients' questions.

getty

A research letter published in JAMA earlier this month describes a new use of artificial intelligence to help sort through the flood of messages from patients to doctors. In this study, researchers collaborated with the Kaiser Permanente Northern California (KPNC) Office of Research Decisions to examine how AI and natural language processing algorithms can help label message content and classify patient messages. Improved workflow and process for clearing physician inboxes. The goal of this study was to streamline the process of sorting messages into common categories (e.g., drug refill requests and medical inquiries) and route messages to the appropriate roles (e.g., pharmacists and physicians). This study included more than 4 million patient messages, and leveraging advanced algorithms to manage patient messages provides population-level insight into commonly occurring issues and potentially acute and urgent issues. It has been found to have significant effects, such as making it possible to shorten the response time to various situations.

Why is this important? With the widespread adoption of electronic health records (EHRs) and the increasing number of health systems offering online portal services to their patients, the volume of patient messages to physicians has skyrocketed. A big benefit of providing these portals is that patients can communicate directly with their clinical teams. However, physicians' extensive workflows often do not fully account for the time it takes to respond to these patient inquiries and messages. Research shows that the rate of inbound emails received by physicians has increased by nearly 157% from pre-pandemic levels, creating an extremely difficult workload. Initiatives like this aim to alleviate some of these burdens.

Please rest assured. Kaiser is not alone in promoting this concept. In an American Medical Association article published earlier this month, Ochsner Health collaborated with Epic to leverage his GPT-4 large-scale language model in Microsoft Azure and OpenAI to analyze patient messages and provide better insights for physicians. It explains how to provide. The algorithm considers key data points from the patient's record to provide integrated insights and potential draft responses to physicians. Jason Hill, MD, MSc, director of clinical innovation at Ochsner Health, explains how such systems can significantly improve a physician's workflow. [physicians] This tool gives you access to your entire health record, allowing you to collate scattered information and craft appropriate messages to your patients.

However, Dr. Hill acknowledges that these systems are far from perfect and require human validation. AI itself is a great tool, but it's not perfect. Sometimes we make mistakes. Therefore, you must ensure that these messages are reviewed by a human.

In fact, given how immature this technology is and how much clinical validation is still needed, the rapidly growing AI industry has coined the term “human-involved” for this very reason. Ta. These systems can cause serious illusions (generating spurious results for queries), so it is essential that you proceed with caution and that all results and steps are verified by humans. Accuracy and consistency are critical, especially given that these systems are increasingly utilized in administrative contexts that have real-world impact. Nevertheless, if developed correctly with appropriate validation and safety measures, this technology has great potential to transform clinicians' workflows.

