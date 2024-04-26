Contest points – Chinadaily.com.cn





Technology will be a key element in strategic competition between China and the US over the next decade

Since Joe Biden took office as US president, the country has adopted a policy of “smart competition” towards China. Internationally, we will strengthen the G7, establish new regional economic cooperation mechanisms such as the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity, the US-EU Trade and Technology Council, and Mineral Security, and strengthen the US-led network of economic alliances. We are striving to build and strengthen it. partnership. The United States has also identified strategic fulcrum countries such as the United Kingdom, Japan, South Korea, Australia, and India for industrial and technological cooperation at the bilateral level. It aims to form a cooperative stance toward China in global economic competition. Domestically, in a departure from the norm, Washington adopted legislation of an industrial policy nature in infrastructure, chips, new energy, etc. to comprehensively support the revival of US industry.

However, under extreme pressure from the United States, China's political, economic, and social systems showed great resilience. In contrast, the United States is bearing the brunt of a range of high costs. In particular, after facing two geopolitical crises: the Ukraine crisis and the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, America's global hegemony seems to be reaching its limits. In this context, the United States has adjusted its strategic goals from defeating China in the short term to defeating China in the long term, aiming to repeat its victory over the Soviet Union without a war in 10 years. The next decade will see a decisive strategic competition between China and the United States.

Technology competition will be the key to this decisive battle for China-US relations over the next decade. America's global hegemony status depends on its leading capabilities in the technological field. America's strong military hegemony and financial hegemony are two important pillars of that hegemony, and both depend on America's ability to innovate. Otherwise, it will be difficult to maintain the hegemony of these two. Competition between China and the United States in the technology field can be divided into two aspects: competition in technological innovation and competition in technology application, which largely depends on a relatively complete industrial ecosystem. Currently, the US domestic technology innovation ecosystem has not been significantly affected, and the US overall technology innovation system, represented by Silicon Valley, remains very active. The United States' ability to lead innovation in the international economic system remains very strong, especially in the field of artificial intelligence, with companies such as Apple, Nvidia, Google Inc, Microsoft, and SpaceX leveraging America's strong innovation capabilities. I'm showing off. private sector. However, due to mass industrial relocation and the decline of domestic industry, the United States has been negatively affected in terms of technology application and industrialization. For example, despite having the most advanced technology in the electric vehicle industry, Tesla still chose to invest and set up a factory in China to compete globally.

The United States is in a state of “industrialization” due to globalization, and its technological innovations lack sufficient support in industrial transformation and application scenarios. Therefore, technological innovation in this country can be said to be “innovation without industrial support.” This is also the main reason why the Biden administration is pursuing a modern industrial strategy centered on “friendshoring” or “reshoring.”

Meanwhile, to compensate for the lack of domestic application scenarios, the United States is actively promoting technology diplomacy, improving the innovation environment, and strengthening innovation promotion through international technology cooperation. Currently, the Biden administration is vigorously pursuing technology diplomacy in the semiconductor, artificial intelligence, and aerospace fields, building a cross-border technology cooperation network, and strengthening its leadership in the technology field. The most notable of these efforts is the creation of the U.S. Chip Alliance and the Artemis Accord, which aims to advance new lunar exploration and space resource utilization. The Chip Alliance aims to prevent China from achieving technological advances in the semiconductor industry by establishing multilaterally coordinated technology export controls. The Artemis Accord aims to win leadership in the lunar race with China through multilateral cooperation and resource sharing.

China has a strong industrial base and a complete industrial ecosystem, and companies such as Huawei, DJI, BYD, CATL, and China Civil Aviation Corporation are continuously innovating and securing important technological achievements. Masu. China's active industrial cluster provides strong industrial support for enterprises' innovation, and China's vast consumer market provides rich application scenarios for innovation. However, China faces challenges in developing basic science and attracting human resources. Furthermore, if the United States forms a technological alliance with other Western countries against China and cuts off China's sources of overseas technology, China could end up paying significant costs for its own systematic technological innovations. How China maintains its innovation capacity and momentum under pressure from the United States will therefore be a test for China's rise as a great power.

In the next ten years, China should strive for balanced efforts in several aspects, including systematic institutional design and reform, to comprehensively strengthen its technological innovation capabilities.

First, balance innovation led by state-owned enterprises with innovation led by private enterprises. State-owned enterprises and private enterprises have different characteristics and strengths in technological innovation. State-owned enterprises have strong financial and technological capabilities, focus on long-term planning, and are the main force behind technological innovation. Private companies are more flexible, market-oriented, and sensitive to new technologies. The two types of businesses should work together and complement each other. For example, in the face of competitive pressure from the United States in the space sector, China should not only rely on state-led investments but also encourage private companies to participate in space technology exploration.

Second, balance efforts to foster incremental and disruptive innovation. The United States is a nation rich in innovative spirit, which has enabled us to lead multiple technological and industrial revolutions. In contrast, Japan has strong national technological capabilities and excels in incremental innovation. In this sense, in order for China to take the lead in the technology field, it needs to strike a balance between promoting technological accumulation and at the same time promoting disruptive innovation.

Third, make a balanced effort to foster independent and open innovation. China must strive to strengthen weak links in its economic system to increase self-sufficiency in core technologies. However, innovation has its own pattern, and important innovations involve division of labor and joint efforts of all humanity. The more competition between China and the United States intensifies, the more China will need to increase its openness to technological innovation, actively engage in technology diplomacy, engage in technological cooperation with countries around the world, and attract global talent.

Song Chen/China Daily

The author is Vice Dean of the School of International Relations, Renmin University of China. The author contributed this article to China Watch, a think tank supported by China Daily.

