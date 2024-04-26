Microsoft's sales and profits exceeded expectations.But these two businesses show problems





Microsoft reported strong financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2024. Still, results were weighed down by a sharp decline in revenue from Surface devices and Xbox gaming hardware. The Redmond giant saw its revenue rise 17% year over year to $61.9 billion, driven by growth in its cloud computing and productivity software businesses. Net income increased 20% to $21.9 billion, and diluted earnings per share increased 20% to $2.94.

Microsoft Surfaces revenue continues to decline

However, the company's device revenue plummeted 17%, continuing a downward trend that has continued for more than a year. This decline comes despite the launch of new Surface devices, suggesting that demand for Microsoft's flagship Windows PC is weakening. Microsoft aims to increase revenue for Windows OEMs this summer by launching “AI PCs” powered by Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon chips. Nevertheless, Microsoft CFO Amy Hood said that while device sales will decline in the fourth quarter, dropping into the “mid-teens,” Windows OEM sales are expected to recover as PC market unit sales are expected to recover. We predict that growth will be in the “low to mid single digits.” pre-pandemic levels.

Xbox falls; Microsoft expects third-party releases to drive growth

The situation was even more dire for the company's Xbox gaming division. Despite early success in bringing Xbox games to rival platforms like PlayStation and Nintendo Switch, Xbox hardware revenue fell a staggering 31% compared to the same period last year. Microsoft attributes this decline directly to lower Xbox console sales. “We're expanding our games to new platforms, bringing four fan-favorite games to Nintendo Switch and Sony PlayStation for the first time,” Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said in a press conference. Earnings calls. “In fact, earlier this month, we had seven games in the PlayStation Store's top 25, more than any other publisher.” This strategy of making Xbox games available on competing platforms The shift appears to be in response to slowing growth of the company's Xbox Game Pass. Decrease in subscription services and console sales. Xbox Game Pass currently boasts 34 million subscribers, including those on the lower tier Xbox Game Pass Core (formerly Xbox Live Gold), but hardware sales figures are a tad higher than Microsoft's gaming division. This suggests that the company faces significant headwinds. said Amy Hood, the company's chief financial officer. He recognized the challenges ahead, and next quarter he predicted further declines in Xbox hardware revenue and overall gaming revenue. However, due to the impact of his $68.7 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard by Microsoft, Xbox's content and services revenue is expected to grow in the low 50% range.

Microsoft Office's cloud business grows

On the positive side, Microsoft's core business remains strong. Office commercial products and cloud services revenue increased 13% year over year, and Office consumer revenue increased 4% year over year. The company's Microsoft 365 consumer subscriber base now stands at 80.8 million. Microsoft's cloud computing business also continued to perform well, with revenue from Azure and other cloud services increasing 31% year over year. Importantly, revenue from AI services contributed 7 percentage points to this growth, providing an early indicator of a potential revenue stream from the company's significant investments in artificial intelligence over the past year.

