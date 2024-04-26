Google I/O: Everything you can expect from Pixel 8A to Android 15





Google I/O, the tech giant's annual developer conference, is just a few weeks away and will likely introduce Android 15, some AI updates, and perhaps new Pixel devices as well.

It's not yet clear what exactly Google will announce at its keynote, scheduled for May 14th at the Shoreline Amphitheater in Mountain View, California. (The keynote will be followed by developer breakout sessions on May 14th and 15th.) Last year, the company announced its Pixel Fold and Pixel 7A, as well as features such as Magic Editor in Photos and Immersive View for Maps. With that in mind, it's likely that this year's conference will also offer a good mix of hardware and software updates.

Based on rumors and speculation, here's what we expect Google to show off at this year's I/O.

Google Pixel 7A.

James Martin/CNETPixel 8A

Google will likely announce the next generation of its affordable Pixel A series, the Pixel 8A. These low-cost devices come with many of the same features as his flagship Pixel smartphones. For example, the 7A has the same processor as the Pixel 7, and its camera shares many of the same features.

According to a leak from Android Authority, the 8A may also inherit the Pixel 8's Tensor G3 processor and 120Hz refresh rate display. Additionally, it is likely to have the same three-camera setup as the 7A, consisting of a 64-megapixel main camera, a 13-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 13-megapixel selfie camera. Another rumor from leaker TechDroider suggests that the 8A could come in three colors: blue, porcelain (beige), and obsidian (black).

8A is likely to include some of the AI ​​tools that debuted on the Pixel 8 series, such as Best Take and Magic Editor. Google has introduced Circle to Search and other features to a small number of cheaper smartphones, including the Pixel 7A and Pixel 6 series. It could continue on that trajectory by bringing such innovative experiences to (slightly) budget-friendly devices.

Speaking of budget-friendly, how much does the Pixel 8A cost? The 7A costs $500, and rumors from German site WinFuture suggest Google will continue its recent pattern of price hikes by selling it for $550. There is a possibility. For reference, the flagship Pixel 8 costs $700, so you'll still save some money by comparison. And depending on how many features Google packs into the 8A, it could be an attractive option.

James Martin/CNETAndroid 15

Google I/O typically provides a peek at upcoming software features, so you can learn more about the next version of mobile device software, Android 15, and its final public release at this year's keynote. There's no doubt that it can be done. Android 15 is currently available in beta and includes new features and improvements focused on productivity, privacy, and security. For example, there's support for app archiving and unarchiving so you can easily free up space on your phone, as well as end-to-end encryption of contact keys and enhanced support for satellite connectivity.

AI updates

If there was one keyword in I/O last year, it was AI. This year is likely to be similar as Google and other companies continue to take advantage of rapidly evolving technology. We may get an update on the rollout of Google's Gemini, a competitor to his ChatGPT. The search giant has announced that Gemini will replace Google Assistant as the primary assistant on Android phones for those who download the app and opt in. There's also talk that Apple may include a Gemini AI model in the next iPhone, but he won't know more about it until his Apple Worldwide Developer Conference in June.

On top of that, there will likely be improvements to AI features like Circle to Search, as well as entirely new features for mobile devices that Google may announce at I/O.

Other updates

It's unclear whether Google will announce the second-generation Pixel Fold at I/O this year, but there are rumors that it could be released later this year. In fact, according to Android Police, there's speculation that the company may integrate the device into its flagship Pixel lineup and call it the Pixel 9 Pro Fold rather than just the Pixel Fold 2.

Read more: 4 months later, Pixel Fold shows Google needs to do more

Additionally, Google has been fairly quiet about its Wear OS smartwatch software since announcing a partnership with Samsung to co-develop the operating system at I/O a few years ago. And expect other improvements and new tricks to be added to Google's suite of products, including Search, Maps, Drive, and more.

Otherwise, let's see if Google has something amazing in store for you. As usual, CNET will be on the ground when he comes on May 14th and will share real-time updates.

Pixel perfection: A rare look at how Google is testing Pixel's camera See all photos

