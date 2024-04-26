How Samsung Research built AI capabilities that translate in real-time – Samsung Global Newsroom





Samsung Electronics' Galaxy AI-enabled mobile devices allow users to enjoy seamless, barrier-free communication in more countries. Now supporting Arabic, Indonesian, and Russian, Galaxy AI's interpreter and live translation capabilities have expanded from 13 languages ​​to 16 languages.

Samsung Research combines data with cutting-edge technology. In collaboration with the Mobile Experience (MX) Business Research and Development Office, we have further refined this technology and developed on-device AI-powered translation capabilities that can be used for real-time translation during calls and across different applications. Samsung Newsroom caught up with Yoonjung Choi and his Yonghyun Ryu from Samsung Research's Global AI Center to learn more about these ambitious features.

Smooth communication and strong security with on-device AI

On-device AI is a key differentiator with Galaxy AI's interpreter and live translation capabilities introduced to users through the release of the Galaxy S24 series earlier this year. Smartphones with on-device AI can leverage advanced computing resources built into the device itself to provide services without relying on servers or the cloud. No information is shared with external sources, so users can be assured that their data remains private and secure.

Samsung Research's Global AI Center helped integrate proprietary technology into AI translation models to commercialize these capabilities and make them widely available.

With a wide range of applications in mind, the Samsung Research team and MX R&D Office acquired a huge amount of data. “We collected colloquial data for real-time translation during calls with Live Translation, and travel-related data for interpretation,” explained Yoonjong Choi, who led the project. “We researched and incorporated the casual language used in chat rooms and the HTML tags used in web browsers to provide the most accurate translations.”

How Samsung Research trains its AI models

The Samsung Research team's AI translation model is based on deep learning technology that learns from its own data. Yonghyun Ryu, who is in charge of AI research and development, likened this process to raising a child. “Just as children need great educational resources and caregivers to grow and thrive, we need great linguistic data and talented researchers to develop high-performance AI translation models.” he explained.

Since 2013, Samsung Research has provided in-house translation services, conducted research and development on AI translation, and accumulated high-quality data.

Samsung Research's team of deep learning experts played a key role in training the AI ​​model. “When incorrect translations occur during research and development, the problem must be identified and remedied. However, for researchers without sufficient competence or experience, this can be difficult and time-consuming. ” he explained. “Our researchers leveraged their expertise and know-how to quickly analyze the cause of the problem and devise a solution to enhance the AI ​​translation model.”

To evaluate the performance of Galaxy AI translation, the Samsung Research team used not only qualitative evaluations by human translators and the MX R&D office, but also quantitative metrics based on a test set.

Furthermore, the team gained credibility by competing in a global machine translation competition. Professor Ryu emphasized, “Participation takes time and effort, but achieving good results in the competition will give momentum to research and development.'' “We were able to achieve good results because team members were able to freely discuss and test new ideas.”

Etiquette and punctuation: understanding the characteristics of each language

Each language has characteristics unique to its culture, such as honorifics, inflections, and unique punctuation. AI translation models take into account all these linguistic idiosyncrasies to make the translation as accurate as possible. For example, in Korean and Japanese, honorific expressions are translated to maintain a respectful tone.

Samsung collaborated with regional research and development centers to fully understand the language within the region's cultural context. “By working closely with researchers and linguists from other countries, we were able to provide a more accurate and complete translation,” Choi said.

At the same time, working with different languages ​​often requires trial and error. “Vietnamese, for example, is a tonal language. However, during our research, we realized that Vietnamese users often omit tones in casual conversations when chatting,” she explained. “Additional data was needed to enable this feature to translate sentences without tones.” Because Thai does not use punctuation marks, Samsung Research developed special sentence delimiters for Thai. did.

Why lightweight technology is key to effective on-device AI models

Samsung Research began developing on-device AI translation models in 2019. “Unlike his server-based AI models, on-device AI models must be powered using only the user's device,” Ryu said. “Developing lightweight technology that uses minimal resources is key.” To make the model lightweight, the team used “knowledge distillation” and “quantization” technologies.

Knowledge distillation is a method of extracting knowledge from a large, high-performing teacher model and delivering it to a small-scale student model. This is similar to how teachers summarize topics to help students understand information more easily and efficiently.

Quantization simplifies AI algorithms and reduces model size, streamlining processes and increasing response speed.

Ryu compared quantization to drawing strawberries. “You need a wide range of colors to draw lifelike strawberries, but strawberries can also be made with just red and green,” he explained. “Quantization is the process of minimizing the number of colors needed to draw a strawberry while making it as close to the real thing as possible.”

In the AI ​​field, knowledge distillation and quantization are well-known approaches to making models lightweight. However, it is not easy to realize this on a commercial scale because the detailed methods and elements differ depending on the researcher. Samsung Research developed its own technology by discovering an efficient quantization technique and creating an accelerated algorithm based on it. “Through constant experimentation, we found the best way to make the model lighter,” Choi commented.

The combination of high-quality AI translation models and algorithms that reduce weight and speed up response times results in lightweight, fast, on-device AI capabilities.

The culture behind the language: What would the perfect AI translation model look like?

Researchers at Samsung Research's Global AI Center have an ambitious goal of leading the on-device AI field. “My ultimate goal is to help users communicate smoothly and conveniently with people who speak other languages,” said Choi. Ryu revealed his vision to build the perfect translator. “One day, we want to create translators who truly understand and have a wealth of knowledge of the culture behind the language they are translating,” he said. “I want to take on the challenge of developing translators that the world has never seen before.”

Samsung's on-device AI translation feature allows anyone with a compatible mobile device to communicate freely without worrying about internet connectivity or information leakage. The Samsung Research team will continue to be at the forefront of innovation in the rapidly evolving field of AI, bringing new levels of convenience to users.

