Sundar Pichai expresses skepticism that he is the right general in Google's AI battle





The AI ​​battle is heating up, and Sundar Pichai looks like Google's wartime general.

Alphabet, with Mr. Pichai at the helm, just announced massive first-quarter profits that beat analysts' expectations, sending its stock price soaring. The company reported 15% year-over-year revenue growth and issued its first dividend of 20 cents per share.

The CEO told analysts that Google is “well-positioned for the next wave of AI innovation and the opportunities ahead,” noting that the company has been “AI-first” since 2016. It reminded me of something.

Google has been successful in AI development and has significant investments and products planned in this area, including a generative AI search engine.

This was a long-awaited victory for Alphabet's CEO, who has been battling the perception that the company is falling behind in the AI ​​race since the launch of Microsoft-backed ChatGPT.

Despite being a pioneer in the field, the company has struggled with the perception that it has been slow to incorporate AI into its products, especially compared to its biggest rival Microsoft.

Alphabet also experienced some setbacks this quarter.

Gemini's AI image generation feature was forced to pause after users discovered it was producing historically inaccurate images. There is also unrest within the country regarding the contract with the Israeli government.

The Gemini incident became the subject of viral criticism, and Google found itself in the middle of a “woke” culture war. The fiasco reinforced the perception that Google had suddenly fallen behind in the AI ​​race and led to calls for Pichai to resign.

The CEO is also under pressure from both investors and Google insiders to be more aggressive with its AI strategy. Additionally, some Googlers are frustrated by the lack of clear leadership.

After a series of layoffs in January, Google employees publicly denounced “blunt-eyed leadership” and organized protests in response.

Pichai was anything but a passive CEO throughout the quarter. He cut staff and reorganized the company, citing efficiency and speed of change. They seem to be paying off.

Pichai told analysts on a conference call Thursday that the company has “further consolidated the teams that build AI models under Google DeepMind,” which he claimed will simplify development within Google.

Although Google still faces threats to its core search business and has work ahead in terms of monetizing its AI products, Pichai seemed unfazed on the conference call.

“That will happen over time,” Pichai said. “I’m very excited about what the future holds.”

Google did not immediately respond to Business Insider's request for comment outside of normal business hours.

