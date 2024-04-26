NETA Auto, SenseAuto strengthen cooperation to power next generation of intelligent driving, smart cockpit innovations and applications





SHANGHAI (Gasgoo) – On April 25, at Auto China 2024 held in Beijing, Chinese new energy vehicle manufacturer NETA Auto deepened its strategic cooperation with SenseAuto, an intelligent vehicle application platform under SenseTime, and announced cooperation. announced the beginning of a new chapter.

Specifically, SenseAuto will support NETA Auto's intelligence development with robust computing power and specialized automotive AI large-scale models to push the boundaries of intelligent driving technology and create innovative smart mobility experiences through multimodal scenario brains. Create.

This partnership between NETA Auto and SenseAuto began in 2021 and is now entering a new phase with updated strategic objectives. This expansion represents a deeper commitment to advancing next-generation intelligent driving and smart cockpit technologies.

Under this strategic agreement, the two partners will jointly develop advanced intelligent driving solutions leveraging Sense Auto's native large model capabilities, with the aim of rapid commercial deployment. NETA Auto leverages its strong R&D capabilities and deep product insights to launch its unique urban navigation intelligent driving solution integrated with BEV (Bird's Eye View) technology in the second half of 2024, while preparing for future advanced technologies It's a schedule.

Additionally, NETA Auto and SenseAuro will also cooperate in the area of ​​computing power. SenseAuto utilizes large devices powered by SenseTime's AIDC (AI Data Center) to provide NETA Auto with a powerful computational foundation for his AGI era. Currently, SenseTime's large devices boast a total of 12,000 petaflops of computing power and represent the most advanced infrastructure for training large-scale models in China.

Additionally, NETA Auto and SenseAuto are actively exploring production collaborations in areas such as multimodal intelligent interaction and advanced large model technologies such as AIGC (AI Generated Content).

