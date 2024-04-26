Google's ad network business slumps, but search gets its bacon back





By next year, Google will have three separate business units: search, YouTube, and cloud, each generating about 12 digits in annual revenue.

Each is about $100 billion.

To put this in perspective, it took Google 15 years to grow to a $100 billion a year business, and just six years to triple annual revenue to more than $300 billion, CEO Sander said. Pichai told investors during a Q1 2024 earnings call. Thursday.

But despite its growth, YouTube and the cloud aren't the main contributors to Alphabet's overall revenue growth. That title still belongs in Google Search, the undisputed heavyweight champion of cash printing.

But Google search is changing thanks to generative AI, and Alphabet is playing the long game when it comes to monetization.

Meanwhile, Alphabet's financial results revealed that revenue from Google's advertising network business continues to decline.

alphabet money machine

Alphabet's revenue totaled $80.5 billion in the first quarter, up from $69.8 billion in the same period last year.

That's 15% growth, but percentage-based growth hardly works for Google. Considering Google only added just over $10 billion in net new dollars, 15% is a perfectly healthy growth rate for a company that generates hundreds of millions of dollars annually.

Google's first quarter profits totaled more than $23.6 billion in 2024, up from $15 billion in the same period last year.

It was a strong quarter and investors were happy. Alphabet stock soared from $158 to around $176 in after-hours trading. This jump in stock price means that Alphabet's market capitalization has increased by more than $100 billion. The company's value exceeded $2 trillion for the first time.

And why don't investors like this news?

Aside from the impressive revenue growth, Alphabet also announced its first-ever dividend, giving all shareholders a 20 cents per share. Additionally, there will be a new $70 billion stock repurchase program. (Investors get excited about this kind of spending because it drives up the value of the stock. Market capitalization remains the same, but there are fewer stocks on the market.)

Google's only loser, so to speak, was its Google Network business, which served ads on other sites and apps. Google Network's revenue fell again year-on-year from $7.5 billion in the first quarter of 2023 to $7.4 billion this year.

Publishers on the Google network are experiencing, on average, a decline in revenue. At the same time, smaller public ad tech businesses like PubMatic, Viant, and Magnite, as well as companies like The Trade Desk, are growing their revenue on the open web. This means that Google's third-party ad tech is losing out in the market to independent programmatic competitors.

But Google Cloud has increased revenue by more than $2 billion over the past year, and Google's subscription business has grown by $1.3 billion. And what about YouTube ads? Increased by $1.4 billion. Google search revenue increased by $6 billion.

So no one within Google or its investors seems to be making a fuss about the ad network's decline.

Google's growth opportunity

But despite the incredible growth in Google's revenue in general, there are actually some areas where monetization still needs to keep up with organic growth.

One is generative AI and other new forms of search. For example, taking a photo with your phone and doing a search. And the other thing is YouTube shorts.

Google CEO Philipp Schindler told investors in response to a question about increased revenue from an increase in overall search queries. This is because many new forms of search are emerging. Not yet ad supported.

To another investor who asked about the increase in search queries, Pichai acknowledged there were questions about monetization. Based on previous testing, I feel confident and confident that we can successfully manage the monetization transition here.

One reason investors like Google is because they believe in the company's ability to monetize organic opportunities over the long term.

YouTube Shorts introduced bite-sized videos similar to TikTok in 2021. Since then, Google has been dealing with uncomfortable questions from investors who are perplexed by minimal monetization despite high natural engagement on shorts, including number of posts and total views.

But YouTube Shorts is finally starting to introduce more advertising opportunities. Schindler said his monetization rate for short videos is more than double that of in-stream viewing (such as his normal YouTube consumption), and he's improved by 10 points quarter-over-quarter, which is only year-over-year. He said that this means that it is growing not only from the previous month but also from the previous month.

“We're very focused on monetization opportunities,” CFO Ruth Porat told an investor who asked about managing high cloud costs for new advertising and generative AI products that still have relatively low revenues. “There is,” he said.

Monetization is at the root of everything we do with Google services and Google Cloud, she said. At the same time, we also focus on the efficiency of all the elements that provide computing power, including hardware and software.

