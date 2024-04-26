Cookie related quiz to get past Google THIRD Third-party cookie delay





Third-party cookies: We cannot coexist with third-party cookies and it seems impossible to get rid of them.

Earlier this week, Google postponed the deprecation of third-party cookies in Chrome for the third time. Third-party cookies will be phased out in 2025, likely around the beginning of this year.

The exact timing has not yet been determined.

not much. This move is not shocking. Google's fourth quarter deadline became more and more unrealistic with each passing day.

Two different regulators in the UK have concerns about the Privacy Sandbox.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), which directly oversees the Privacy Sandbox API, is not convinced that this whole third-party cookie phase-out issue will solidify Google's market dominance.

The UK's data protection authority, the Information Commissioner's Office, is also concerned that APIs can be exploited and are not as privacy-protective as promised.

The IAB Tech Lab, on the other hand, doesn't even think the Privacy Sandbox API will work.

You'll likely be reading a lot of think pieces in the coming days and weeks (and months and years?) about what Google's recent delays mean for the online advertising industry.

But this is not a thought piece. It's a goofy collection of geeky ad tech humor that we love.

surprise, surprise

Kate, we are one of those 10 people.

This is a joke for about 10 people, one of whom is probably @AdtechGod pic.twitter.com/URas6gQqPB

virgos groove (@kateritchie) April 23, 2024

to the last crumb

If it takes longer to phase out third-party cookies, you'll need to start splitting your atoms.

Biting into small portions will help the cookies last longer. pic.twitter.com/6ddXbCNfA0

Myles Younger (@Myles_Younger) April 24, 2024

This year is 10,191 years

Seems about right.

The year is 10,191, the 57th year of the reign of Padishah Emperor Shaddam IV.

Mentat from across the Empire gather to celebrate the postponement of the end of third-party cookies, the last rites of a once-forbidden thinking machine.

Don Marti (@dmarti) April 23, 2024

breaking news

There's no love lost between The Trade Desk and Google. Bill Simmons, vice president of products at TTD, said the Chrome Privacy Sandbox is a huge investment in a project that has the potential to make the open internet a worse place for advertisers and publishers. do you remember?

Regardless, TTD stock rose in response to the news of Google's deprecation postponement.

This is how I woke up this morning: pic.twitter.com/kUMyt0ugmi

Reid Jackson (@reidjjackson) April 24, 2024

Nostrodam's technology

At 9:25 a.m. on Tuesday, April 23, Paul Bannister of Raptives posted a spicy tweet thread (X-thread or whatever) predicting that the retirement of third-party cookies would likely be delayed.

Just under eight hours later, at 5pm ET, Google announced the news.

Good for you, Paul.

So, I think I'll buy a lot of lottery tickets today. https://t.co/U811MZopLq https://t.co/4e8d1a38HD

Paul Bannister (@pbannist) April 23, 2024

Half-baked?

Using the Privacy Sandbox may take a little longer.

Today's elite ad tech meme from @UofDigital pic.twitter.com/bS36PRpZnY

Steven Y. Choi (@stevenchoi) April 24, 2024

hard cookies

But maybe the reason Cookie doesn't die is because he needs to shoot himself in the head?

In light of Google's postponement of the 3P cookie (again), we're proudly giving away a “zombie cookie” to show off how well you're doing with your Midjourney subscription. pic.twitter.com/DAMgvaEXVM

Ana Milicevic (@aexm) April 24, 2024

Say the line, Google!

No summary of this kind would be complete without at least two references to The Simpsons.

It happened again.

Google has announced further delays in its plans to remove third-party cookies from Chrome.

Third-party cookies, primarily used to track users around the web for targeted advertising, won't be completely phased out until 2025 at the earliest. pic.twitter.com/d6UjjwSmHg

Brave Software (@brave) April 24, 2024

Surprise, surprise (redux)

For the record, this was just an AdExchanger, not an AdExchanger, but thanks for reading, @AdtechGod.

When I read @adexchanger

https://t.co/TTB54xXCtF pic.twitter.com/A6YIrqYKx8

AdTechGod (@AdtechGod) April 24, 2024

For the love of God and all that is pure and good in this world

Finally, we would like to extend our condolences to our newest guest on the AdExchanger Talks podcast, Joshua Lowcock (@jlowcock).

During a recording last week before Google's announcement, we asked Joshua for his thoughts on the possibility of third-party obsolescence this year. Or will it be delayed again?

And he said, “I want God's love and all that is pure and good to come out of a world where they are phased out.”

I have no choice.

If you're not already up to speed on cookie-related trivia, here's more.

