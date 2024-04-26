What the new Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses mean for travelers





These AI-powered smart glasses offer an early glimpse of what an on-the-go virtual travel assistant could look like.

Justin Dawes

Imagine visiting the Colosseum in Rome for the first time and wanting your friend to enjoy the same view through the lenses you're wearing.

According to Meta, the company behind Facebook, Instagram, and Whatsapp, an update to its Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses has made that possible.

The tech giant announced this week that it is updating its Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses with voice-activated AI technology that could be useful for travelers.

Travel experts have said since generative AI was first released that consumers could soon have high-tech digital travel assistants in their pockets. The AI ​​powering these glasses is still a long way from realizing that vision, but it offers a new glimpse of what that future could look like.

Features for travelers

This includes hands-free video calling functionality via WhatsApp and Messenger, allowing users to share their vision through the lenses of their glasses.

The update also allows AI to see what users see through the lens and answer questions. Mehta said if a user is traveling in France and needs help translating a menu, the glasses will display the translated text without having to look at the phone screen.

Ray-Ban Meta glasses users can view translated text through the lens. Source: Meta.

Users can also look at buildings and monuments and ask the glasses for more information about it or what to do in a new city. Responses can be sent in audio format or displayed in text that the wearer can see through the lens.

Users can also ask the AI ​​to control features like playing music or create a caption for a photo of them wearing glasses.

Users enable the technology by saying “Hey Meta” and asking questions.

Tech influencer Cleo Abram teamed up with Ray-Ban and Meta to post a paid video showcasing the glasses' features (see below).

A beta version of the technology, called Meta AI with Vision, is available to users in the United States and Canada.

Glasses are an ideal device for AI assistants because they allow them to see what you see and hear what you hear. So they can help you with whatever you're trying to do, so you have the full context of what's going on around you, said Meta's Mark on an investor conference call this week. – CEO Zuckerberg said.

Meta and Ray-Ban released the first version of these smart glasses in March 2022, a more stylish remake of a similar product that Google discontinued in 2015.

In addition to the latest technology, the latest generation includes multiple new styles. The glasses include an ultra-wide 12-megapixel camera, speakers, and five microphones that allow users to take photos and videos and automatically save them to a connected smartphone.

Update AI from meta

The AI ​​integrated into the Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses comes from Metas' latest generative AI technology model called Llama 3.

Last week, the company released an updated version of its Meta AI chatbot, which is based on the Llama 3 model and can be accessed through Whatsapp, Instagram, Messenger, and Facebook.

Meta released the first version of its Meta AI chatbot last October.

In announcing the latest version, Meta showed examples of how travelers use chatbots, such as asking for recommendations about restaurants, events, and flights.

