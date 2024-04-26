Government communications sector focuses on technology and innovation – PublicTechnology





The Government Communications Office has announced a new strategy to help 7,000 staff across the civil service embrace new ideas and take a systematic approach to innovation in their work.

The Government Communications Agency is preparing to release a new strategy that sets out how teams can deliver “impactful innovation” by using data and technology to transform work in an ethical way. Masu.

The plan, dubbed the 'Impactful Innovation Strategy', is a 'significant step' in embedding a culture of innovation across GCS by providing teams with the skills, tools and frameworks to take advantage of new technologies. The company said. According to GCS, the plan outlines a “systematic approach” to innovation by encouraging and identifying new ideas that can drive value. Test quickly through “robust pilots.” and expand learning across our service, which has more than 7,000 members.

GCS follows the strategy of the just-published UK Government Communications Plan 2024-25, which also promises to launch a new framework for ethical innovation this year.

The communications plan indicates that the development of GCS AI Copilot, a conversational artificial intelligence tool for GCS members tailored to government communications, is underway. Integrate large language models and overlay GCS data, frameworks, and standards. The AI ​​system is expected to be introduced later this year.

The communications plan sets a goal for government departments to spend up to 10% of their existing campaign budgets on innovative technologies that GCS can test. The company said the practice would mirror the behavior of its largest private sector advertisers.

More than 30 innovation projects are being piloted as part of this year's campaign, supported by a single change in spending management, according to the plan. The pilots include a project with advertising agency Audiomob, which GCS says allows it to better target key audiences through “non-intrusive” in-game audio ads. Masu.

GCS chief executive Simon Baugh said the plan shows how GCS will use its communications expertise to deliver results for the nation in the year ahead.

“I'm proud of the progress we've made in executing our strategy over the past year, delivering on most of our commitments a year ahead of schedule,” he said. “This success is driven by a culture that supports people to test and learn and drives innovation across government. What makes our pioneering campaign one of the best-known in the industry is: It's the same culture.”

Among its successful initiatives over the past year, GCS highlighted the first phase of the “It All Adds Up” energy efficiency campaign implemented by the Department of Energy Security and Net Zero. GCS said the campaign is estimated to have saved households 120 million on energy bills in 2023-24.

The new preview project includes “Stop! 'Think Fraud' campaign, a new initiative to support proactive action to improve women's health, and an awareness campaign commemorating the 80th anniversary of the Normandy Landings.

