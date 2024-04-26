Google parent company Alphabet reaches $2 trillion valuation with first dividend announcement | Alphabet





Google's parent company's stock price reached $2 trillion (1.6 trillion yen) as investors reacted to Thursday's strong results and its first-ever dividend announcement.

Alphabet's stock rose 10% in early Wall Street trading on Friday, pushing the tech company's stock market capitalization above $2 trillion, a measure of company value. Alphabet last reached that level in intraday trading in 2021, but it has yet to close above that threshold in intraday trading.

Alphabet shares rose on Thursday after the company reported earnings that beat analysts' expectations. Microsoft also posted strong numbers on Thursday amid heavy investments in artificial intelligence, with investors pushing the company past the $3 trillion mark it has already surpassed this year.

Alphabet's quarterly results included better-than-expected results from its core Google search business and YouTube platform, as well as strong numbers from its cloud business, driven by training and operations of artificial intelligence models. The company also announced its first-ever dividend.

Russ Mold, investment director at investment platform AJ Bell, said Alphabet's rise to the ranks of high-dividend tech companies is a sign of the times.

Big tech companies have experienced impressive growth over the past decade, and while most remain highly innovative, they have very strong cash flows and are willing to reinvest in their businesses to reward shareholders. He added that there is a lot of money left over for later.

Alphabet joins three U.S.-listed companies valued at more than $2 trillion. Microsoft is worth over $3 trillion. Apple is worth $2.6 trillion. Nvidia, a leading chip supplier of AI products, is worth just over $2 trillion. Apple also surpassed the $3 trillion mark last year.

