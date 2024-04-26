Google releases AI skills course to advance education





Mark Mahaney, Head of Internet Research at Evercore ISI, joins The Claman Countdown to discuss the possibility of Google putting some of its AI capabilities behind a paywall.

Google on Friday launched a new course to teach people how to use artificial intelligence tools, and its philanthropic arm will offer 7,500 courses to 1 million Americans to take for free as part of an effort to make AI training more accessible. announced that it would invest $1 million.

The Alphabet-owned technology giant says its Google AI Essentials course, developed and taught by its own AI experts, will teach fundamental skills for using generative AI tools like Google's Gemini and OpenAI's ChatGPT. He said that it is not dependent on the product.

Google has launched an AI education initiative to teach more Americans how to use technology. (Jonathan Rah/NurPhoto via Getty Images/Getty Images)

The approximately 10-hour course is available online at Coursera for $49 and comes with a certificate of completion that you can share with future employers. No degree or experience required.

Google said the new AI course will also be available through nonprofits, businesses and schools, and Miami Dade College will offer the course to all students enrolled in its AI college degree program.

Google AI venture helps military with disaster response

Google's nonprofit organization, Google.org, has also established a $75 million AI Opportunity Fund to provide grants to workforce development and education organizations to support 1 million students in rural and underserved communities. We provide free AI training to more people and educators. students, public sector, nonprofit leaders, and small businesses.

Google has said it wants to train U.S. employees to use AI. (Reuters/Steve Marcus/File Photo/File Photo/Reuters Photo)

According to Google, one of the first recipients of grants from the AI ​​Opportunities Fund will be Goodwill, which has been offering Google's digital skills program since 2017, resulting in approximately 400,000 Americans. ended up getting high-paying jobs.

Google integrates AI-focused DeepMind research team

“AI offers a huge opportunity to accelerate economic growth, especially if people have access to the right resources and training,” James Manica, Google's senior vice president of research, technology and society, said in a statement.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % GOOG ALPHABET INC. 173.69 +15.74 +9.97%

“Google.org's new AI Opportunity Fund and Google's AI Essentials course are important next steps in our commitment to making AI training accessible to everyone, everywhere,” Manika continued.

CLICK HERE TO GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO

“No single employer or policymaker can modernize workforce programs alone. We need to work together across industry, civil society and government to ensure everyone can take advantage of the opportunities created by new technologies. We are working on making it so.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.foxbusiness.com/technology/google-releases-ai-skills-course-education-push The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos