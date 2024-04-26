Google is 'on the offensive': Analysts say after earnings





Analysts and investors breathed a slight sigh of relief after Alphabet's latest quarterly release, with the results allaying concerns about the company's progress in artificial intelligence and the state of Big Tech following broader sector declines. Ta. Google's parent company reported first-quarter profits and revenue that beat expectations. The search engine giant also announced its first-ever dividend and $70 billion in stock buybacks, sending its stock price up 10% to an all-time high on Friday. Analysts at major companies from UBS to Bank of America were encouraged by the accelerated growth of Google search, cloud and YouTube that the company reported last quarter. Some have touted Alphabet as a major new AI business and believe the tech giant has plenty of room to grow. At the same time, some questioned how stable the stock's performance could be with such large-scale AI investments. This year's GOOGL YTD Mountain Google Stock. JPMorgan analyst Doug Anmas reiterated his Overweight rating and raised his price target by $35 to $200, predicting the tech giant will drive strong sales growth and benefit from cost structure restructuring efforts. He said he was “gradually positive” about the ability to achieve this goal. He expects Alphabet to increase spending to about $50 billion this year as it works with peers to support its AI ambitions. “When it comes to AI, we believe GOOGL is on the offensive after more than a year of reversals,” Ammuth wrote in the memo. “The company has begun implementing AI responses on its main search results page, which is increasing search engagement and satisfaction for AI users.” “We are confident that the shift to generative AI in search will expand opportunities in the search market,” Ammas added. Barclays analyst Ross Sandler also has a bullish view on the stock. “Google has a tremendous opportunity to accelerate growth, ship products faster while increasing margins and returning capital,” Sandler said in a memo Thursday. “Market slowdown and competition are some of the threats that could threaten Google,” he said, adding that market slowdown and competition are some of the threats that could threaten Google. We have it in stock, but not in the near future. Sandler maintained his overweight rating and raised his price target by $27 to $200. This suggests a potential 28% upside from Thursday's close. Jefferies' Brent Till maintains a Buy rating, says the stock trades at an attractive valuation, and raised his price target by $200 from $20. While the acceleration of Google's core advertising and cloud revenue has been a positive for Till, the analyst remains wary of Google's spending, which is expected to surge more than 50% this year on AI investments. Oppenheimer analyst Jason Helfstein raised his price target by $20, citing accelerating advertising business as a driver of operating leverage despite Google's heavy investment in AI. The stock was raised to $205 and maintained an Outperform rating. According to the analyst, factors contributing to the stock price rise include YouTube's increased monetization and Google Cloud's improved profitability. He expects the company's net advertising revenue to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 9% from 2023 to 2026. Still, some analysts have expressed short-term concerns. Bank of America analyst Justin Post said Alphabet has a long-term advantage, even though current sales suggest the company's “future growth pace may be even more aggressive.” We believe the company is in a good position and maintained a buy rating and $200 price target. “The quarter beat expectations across all major business lines, confirming the changing narrative. Google is benefiting from AI. Search remains not without disruption risk, but Google “We remain positive about our infrastructure, data and distribution benefits,” Post said in a note. . “We believe dividends will support long-term multiple growth, but we expect sector growth to decelerate slightly in the second quarter as the quarter-on-quarter calendar tightens.” Still, Post said, Alphabet has It said it should trade at a premium to peer media groups given its leadership, high margins and strong cash flow generation for share buybacks. UBS analyst Ken Gaulerski similarly praised Google's cost discipline and “long-due” dividend, but remained partially cautious on the stock. “It's not clear that GenAI will be able to drive a major new product cycle,” he said, adding that some advertisers may see a slowdown in demand. He reiterated his neutral rating and raised his price target by $7 to $173. He said YouTube will recover and add about $5 billion in revenue during 2024, especially as YouTube continues to grow. His price target suggests only about 11% potential. Up from Thursday's closing price. “Accelerating search growth averts concerns about a slowdown in search, but does not change our view of the risks associated with loss of digital ad share and shifting search formats,” Gaulerski said in the note. Stated.

