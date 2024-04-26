Google introduces new AI training courses





Google is introducing two training opportunities to improve basic AI skills for employees

Getty Images

Google has announced a major new training initiative aimed at increasing AI skills across its workforce.

The project includes a new Google AI Essentials course on online learning platform Coursera and a $75 million AI Opportunity Fund to make the course more widely available.

The company's new online Google AI Essentials course is designed and taught by Google's AI experts. This course requires no prior degree or AI experience and focuses on teaching employees basic AI skills, AI best practices, and how to use their AI responsibly. Google claims that through 10 hours or less of self-paced learning, students will learn an overview of AI, learn how to write effective prompts, and be able to identify potential bias and harm in AI. There is.

Designed to give learners hands-on experience using AI at work, the course costs $49 on Coursera and includes videos, readings, and interactive exercises. Once you complete the course, Google will issue you a certificate.

The $75 million Google AI Opportunity Fund, offered through the company's philanthropic arm, will provide grants to workforce development and education organizations to help at least 1 million Americans take courses and develop basic It aims to help you learn AI skills.

For example, Miami Dade College offers this course to all students enrolled in the AI ​​University Degree Program, and the University of Virginia Darden Executive Education and Continuing Learning offers this course to adult learners.

These organizations and others provide AI training to different segments of society, including rural and underserved communities, educators and students, public sector employees, nonprofit leaders, and small businesses. You can expand it for free.

James Manica, Google's senior vice president of research, technology and society, said in a press release that AI offers a huge opportunity to accelerate economic growth, especially if people have access to the right resources and training.

Google.org's new AI Opportunities Fund and Google AI Essentials courses are important next steps in our commitment to making AI training accessible to everyone, everywhere. No single employer or policymaker will be able to modernize their workforce programs alone, Manika said, but we must work together across industry, civil society and government to ensure that no one person can take advantage of the opportunities created by new technologies. He added that he is committed to making sure that everyone has access to it.

Despite the growing demand for AI skills in several industry sectors, the World Economic Forum estimates that only half of workers currently have access to adequate AI training. To equip as many employees as possible with basic AI skills, Google introduced the AI ​​Opportunity Agenda last year.

One of the first recipients of the Google.orgs AI Opportunity Fund grant will be Goodwill. More than 80% of Americans live within 10 miles of Goodwill, and the organization is expected to be able to bring Google's AI Essentials course to many local communities for free at scale.

Steve Preston, president and CEO of Goodwill Industries International, said in a news release that digital skills training efforts with Google.org, which began in 2017, have helped reduce low-wage jobs. New opportunities have opened up for hundreds of thousands of workers, including those currently employed. Expanding our efforts and leveraging Google's new AI Essentials course will give America's job seekers the core they need to land well-paying jobs and unlock greater potential for economic mobility. We can help you develop digital and AI skills.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/michaeltnietzel/2024/04/26/google-introduces-new-ai-training-course/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos