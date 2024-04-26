Esthe Lauder opens AI Innovation Lab to accelerate R&D and social listening





The Estée Lauder Companies is strengthening its research and development strategy and social and consumer voice through technology-enabled initiatives at its new AI Innovation Lab.

The lab was founded in collaboration with Microsoft, extending its relationship with Esthet Lauder's, which was first established in 2017. This will help the beauty company drive product innovation for his 20 brands across the portfolio.

As part of the effort, the company created an in-house generated AI-enabled chatbot that uses conversational technology to enhance marketing, combing Esthe Lauder's product and claims database to pinpoint trends that could turn into relevant campaigns. I have identified it.

The company also expects this initiative to improve research and development, resulting in faster product development and greater agility in identifying product and ingredient trends.

A joint press release from the two companies said the continued relationship has already led to innovative solutions launching in 2023, including a voice-enabled makeup assistant accessible through a mobile app to help visually impaired users apply makeup. He said that it is being produced.

Esthe Lauder launched the app to a limited number of users in the US, UK, and Ireland, but plans to expand accessibility in more markets and languages ​​this year.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://consumergoods.com/estee-lauder-opens-ai-innovation-lab-expedite-rd-and-social-listening

