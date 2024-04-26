Google officially becomes a $2 trillion company





Over the past year, Google has grappled with two of the biggest threats in its 25-year history: the rise of generative AI and increased regulation. AI in particular has shaken the company to its core. The company made major changes to search, reorganized its search, Android, and hardware teams around AI, and launched its own Gemini AI model to take advantage of this opportunity.

Google executives cut projects and furloughed employees to refocus, and yesterday announced its first-ever dividend and $70 billion in stock buybacks along with first-quarter 2024 results.

At least investors are eating it up. Google's parent company Alphabet, which briefly reached $2 trillion in November 2021, has finally officially achieved and maintained a market capitalization of $2 trillion in all-day trading. Google is the fourth most valuable listed company. Globally, it is second only to Nvidia ($2.2 trillion), Apple ($2.6 trillion), and Microsoft ($3.0 trillion). Amazon is currently worth $1.8 trillion and Meta is worth $1.1 trillion.

Alphabet makes a leap forward following Google's first quarter 2024 financial results.

Unlike Meta, whose stock fell 10% after Mark Zuckerberg said his big bet on generative AI would take years to pay off, Google yesterday announced that advertisers, for example, He announced that he has already found some small sales methods, such as helping people target him. We also find that these advertisers are 63% more likely to publish campaigns with superior advertising effectiveness.

The company also said Discover Financial is deploying AI tools to about 10,000 call center agents, and IKEA is seeing an increase in one form of revenue from its value-based bidding solution. Although he hasn't yet talked about monetizing his AI answers in Google search, CEO Sundar Pichai said: …We are very confident that we can manage the costs of responding to these queries.

For now, Google says it doesn't want to confuse search too much. Pichai said Gen AI will focus on areas where it can improve the search experience, while prioritizing traffic to websites and merchants, and will be evaluated on how to do this.

Google's existing businesses also appear to be doing well. According to its first quarter 2024 earnings report released yesterday, the company made a profit of $23.7 billion on revenue of $80.5 billion. Not only was revenue up 15% year-over-year, but it was also 14% higher than the profit he earned in the holiday quarter, when both search and advertising revenue were slightly higher.

And while Google may have cut more than a thousand employees in an effort to boost profits, it appears the company may have slowed down or paused its layoffs. Last quarter, Google reported that it spent $700 million on layoffs in January alone, but the new Q1 report reveals that Google spent $700 million on severance and related expenses in January, February, and March. It is shown that only $716 million was obtained.

Google Chief Business Officer Philipp Schindler said search and ad revenue each rose 14% year-over-year in the first quarter, with YouTube ads up nearly 21% and subscriptions, platforms and devices the main , up 18% year-on-year thanks to premium YouTube subscriptions (so it doesn't necessarily mean the Pixel 8 will sell).

Google is also improving its ability to compete with TikTok and Instagram Reels, Schindler said, noting that the number of creators uploading short-form videos on YouTube Shorts has increased by 50%, and that the profitability of Shorts has increased in the last quarter. He talked about a 12% increase in sales.

Google will hold a developer conference “Google I/O” on May 14th.

