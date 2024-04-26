Power Learn project names Tech Talent committee





Power Learn Project (PLP), a pan-African social impact organization, has announced the appointment of a new board of directors led by Nadia Ahmed Abdallah, former youngest Deputy Minister for ICT and Youth (CAS).

Designed to be dynamic and forward-thinking, they will work with the PLP management team to move the organization towards ambitious goals, including impacting 15,000 lives through technical scholarships in 2024. I will guide you. The PLP's challenge is to equip Africa's youth with essential technical skills. Acquire skills and promote comprehensive human resource development.

“It is certainly refreshing to have a new Board of Trustees and we look forward to the potential for change ahead.Africa is a vibrant hub of innovation and PLP We are committed to supporting the next generation of developers capable of tackling Africa's most pressing challenges, such as care and financial inclusion, said board chair Kenji Sasaki, a philanthropist and prominent entrepreneur. House, Patron of PLP.

Nadia is joined by Serah Katusya, CEO of Belva Digital, Martin Ndlovu, Chief Growth Officer at Gebeya, Anthony Muiyuro, Partner at Deloitte, and Wakiuru Njuguna, Managing Partner at HEVA Fund. We have experienced professionals joining our board of directors.

“I am very excited about this appointment. Youth empowerment has always been a core value for me. Throughout my career, I have seen first-hand the transformative power of equipping young people with the skills and knowledge to succeed. PLP's mission to empower a generation of tech-savvy African youth aligns perfectly with my values ​​and vision for the continent's future, said Nadia Abdallah.

Her appointment is a milestone for the PLP and demonstrates the organization's dedication to diversity, empowerment and Pan-Africanism. As a young female leader from a minority background, Nadia brings her unique insight and commitment to her PLP's mission.

PLP further strengthens its leadership team with the addition of Morris Mwangi as Director of Finance and Administration. He exhibits exemplary financial management and strategic planning skills. Albert Kimani, Director of Programs and Strategy, is known for his innovative approach to developing impactful initiatives and designing programs that respond to the needs of beneficiaries.

In a shift in strategy, PLP also announced the end of its partnership with Adanian Labs. The move is in line with PLP's focus on Kenya, Tanzania and Nigeria, where the organization plans to increase its efforts. A dedicated country manager will lead the drive for the region. A focus on domestic leadership strengthens PLP's ability to address the specific needs of each market and develop a strong technical talent pool in these high-growth economies.

According to the organization's latest impact report, PLP has empowered more than 7,000 graduates across five African countries. The program's success is particularly notable in its focus on e-commerce solutions. A remarkable 1,300 graduates have completed projects in this field, demonstrating the growing demand for digitally savvy professionals who can navigate the online marketplace.

“At the Power Learn project, we are igniting a technology revolution in Africa. We don't just train the continent's youth. We enable them to turn their skills into success stories. Our mission is to develop ready-to-work technical professionals who can compete on the world stage and drive Africa's economic future.'' Mumbi Ndungu, Executive Director of the PowerLearn Project. He said:

