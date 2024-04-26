Three Orrick Partners Named 2024 MCCA Rainmakers and Rising Stars





The Minority Corporate Counsel Association (MCCA) recognized Orrick partner Rohit for his innovative work on behalf of clients in the energy, technology, life sciences, and financial sectors and his dedication to advancing the profession. – Mr. Sachdev and Mr. Tony Chan were selected as the 2024 Rainmakers, and Mr. Joseph Santisteban was selected as the 2024 Rising Star. .

A leading advisor on renewable energy and energy storage transactions, Rohit's practice is focused on mitigating the effects of climate change by accelerating the development and expansion of renewable energy around the world.

His recent work includes advising Primergy Solar on a 400MW solar + 1.6GWh battery storage power purchase agreement with San Diego Community Power, California's second largest community choice aggregator; Additional work includes advising on a 690MW development and procurement deal valued at more than $1 billion. He advised Intersect Power on the complex generation arrangements and contracts for the solar + 380 MW battery storage Gemini project in Nevada and his 500 MW solar + 250 MW battery storage Oberon project in California. The project uses U.S.-made equipment and pays prevailing wages. Rohit co-leads Orrick's South Asia Inclusion Network, pioneering a holistic approach to marketing and customer development in its E&I practice and creating the first national expert group focused on South Asians in the renewable energy industry. is launching.

Tony is a trusted advisor to the world's most innovative companies and investors in the life sciences, technology and finance sectors.

He advises clients on M&A, private equity, growth equity, and venture capital transactions, as well as corporate governance and joint ventures. His recent work includes representing Ibsen in his acquisition of Albireo, a leading innovator of bile acid modulators for the treatment of liver disease, and representing his Euclid Vision Corporation in various acquisitions around the world. It will be. He continues to do active pro bono work, counseling various nonprofit organizations including Aequitas, APAI Vote, Chefs Stopping Asian American Hate, Rebuilding Together Philadelphia, and more. He is co-leader of Orrick's Asian Pacific American Inclusion Network and serves on the boards of the Harvard Law School Association in Washington, DC and the Asian Pacific American Bar Association in DC. He is also an adjunct professor at the Georgetown School of Law.

Joe serves as a strategic partner for clients in the rapidly evolving field of security, advising them on cyber risk mitigation and incident response.

He has worked with some of the world's largest technology and entertainment companies through incident response, including issues related to the historic MOVEit breach that affected thousands of organizations and the Scattered Spider attack that crippled large public companies. I have led some of them. Joe is co-director of the Latino Inclusion Network and serves on the Orrick's Committee, the Financial Audit Committee, and the Pro Bono Committee. He is also a member of the Washington Latino Bar Association and the Hispanic National Bar Association.

Seven Orrick attorneys have been recognized as MCCA Rainmakers, with Rohit and Tony joining Eugene Clark-Herrera, Young Lee, Will Stute, Lorraine McGowen and Aravind Swaminathan.

