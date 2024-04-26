Barclays Eagle Labs powers technology innovation across the UK from Aberdeen to Cornwall





Barclays Eagle Labs has announced the launch of an ecosystem partnership program to provide significant support to technology startups. The program works with local business partners to foster innovation and drive economic growth by providing early stage entrepreneurs with the tools they need to grow in the UK's technology sector.

The Ecosystem Partnership Program is delivered by Barclays Eagle Labs and provides access to essential skills, academic resources and business support, and is funded by the Digital Growth Grant (DGG). Nine local organizations in areas across the UK have been selected to receive up to £250,000 in funding through the programme. The selected companies will match pound for pound the funding they receive into programs aimed at fostering and accelerating the growth of technology and digital businesses in their respective regions.

Amanda Allan, Director of Barclays Eagle Institute, said: “We are delighted to be supporting these projects which aim to support early stage technology entrepreneurs across the UK, particularly in areas such as AI, climate change technology and artificial intelligence. “It is critical that we strengthen startups and scale-up in the region.” Digital innovation.

Through our Ecosystem Partnerships Program with Digital Growth Grants, Barclays allocates funding to organizations that are deeply embedded in national and regional ecosystems. These efforts are poised to play a vital role in supporting start-ups and scale-ups, which are essential to advancing local economies.

Barclays Eagle Labs has raised $1.2 million in digital growth grants in its second year of funding to support the delivery of activities in the local ecosystem. This will be match-funded by selected partners. This means Ecosystem Partnership Program funding will help deliver his 2.4 million equivalent value to the UK ecosystem.

The Ecosystem Partnership Program provides a tailored set of support services, including digital infrastructure, entrepreneurship training, and access to networking and funding opportunities. These initiatives reflect the unique strengths and expertise of each region, including healthtech in Scotland, creative industries in Wales and cybersecurity in the South West.

Programs supported by the Digital Growth Grant include:

Bayspace St Ives

BetaDen Incubate

BCU ENTERPRISES LIMITED.

cyber cheltenham

Manchester Digital Ltd.

Northern Reach

Opportunity North East

Sunderland Software City

tramshed tech

For more information about the Ecosystem Partnership Programme, please visit the Barclays Eagle Labs website: https://labs.uk.barclays/what-we-offer/our-programmes/ecosystem-partnership-programme/.

About the Ecosystem Partnership Program

The Digital Growth Grant funds the Ecosystem Partnership Program, which allows Eagle Labs to partner with local businesses to support early-stage organizations in the region.

The second round of funding under the Ecosystem Partnership Program is expected to be provided by March 31, 2025.

About Barclays Our vision is to become a global financial leader with a UK focus. We are a diversified bank with a comprehensive franchise in consumer, corporate, high net worth and private banking in the UK, a leading investment bank and a strong specialist consumer bank in the US. Through these five divisions, we work together for a better financial future for our customers, clients and communities. For more information about Barclays, please visit our website home.barclays.

About Barclays Eagle Labs

Eagle labs is one of the UK's largest entrepreneurial networks, providing a wealth of support for start-up and scale-up businesses with a particular focus on technology and innovation. Businesses can connect with mentors, experts, and a supportive community designed to support their growth journey. Eagle Labs provides these services through our physical spaces, virtual support and online network across the UK. Since his founding in 2015, Eagle Labs has supported over 13,000 companies.

