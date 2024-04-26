Save hundreds of dollars on tech, home goods, and more with great deals at Best Buy ahead of Memorial Day





The long Memorial Day weekend is just around the corner, marking the unofficial start of summer. That means a series of great deals on everything from iPads to electronics will arrive at the same time. If you want to upgrade your home technology or want to splurge on seasonal purchases, it's a great time to scoop up savings. Luckily, you don't even have to wait until the holiday season to shop, as Best Buy currently has unmissable deals across all categories.

Best Buy has huge discounts on big screen TVs, headphones, speakers, and more. Whether you need a powerful new computer for work or play, want to upgrade your kitchen with the latest innovations, or simply want to treat yourself to a new tech toy, Best Buy's Memorial Day sale has you covered. A bargain for everyone.

Apple iPad Mini (6th generation) 256GB, Wi-Fi + Cellular: $700 ($100 off) Best Buy

Some people find the iPad Pro or regular iPad a little too big. That's why the iPad Mini is a great alternative. It's more compact and lightweight than other products, making it the perfect tablet to carry in your bag.

It features an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina touchscreen display and runs on Apple's latest A-series processors. Despite its smaller size, the iPad Mini runs the same version of its iPadOS as other current iPad models and comes with the same collection of preinstalled apps.

It's also compatible with everything in the company's App Store and fully integrated with all of Apple's online services, including iCloud, Apple Music, AppleTV+, Apple Fitness+, and Apple Arcade.

iPad Mini packs all the iPad experience into a small, portable tablet perfect for travel and everyday use. And you can save big right now. Best Buy has $100 off, making it just $700 for a limited time.

85-inch Samsung Neo QLED 4K QN90C Smart TV: $2,200 ($600 off) Best Buy

This 85-inch 4K smart TV is a shopper favorite. With Quantum mini LED backlighting, you get amazingly detailed contrast between deep blacks and vibrant colors for great-looking photos.

Powered by a neural quantum processor, this TV can use AI to upscale content to near 4K quality in real-time. Enjoy an immersive viewing experience with anti-glare screen technology, ultra-wide viewing angle, and object tracking sound + audio. This TV also supports premium Dolby Atmos surround sound.

For a limited time, Samsung has reduced the price by $600, making this feature-packed model available for just $2,200.

Apple Watch Series 9 (41mm, GPS only): $299 ($100 off) Amazon

For a limited time, you can get the new Apple Watch Series 9 in a smaller 41mm size with cellular connectivity for just $299.

When you enable cellular service, your watch can make calls, send texts, stream music, access Siri, provide GPS navigation, and more even when your iPhone isn't nearby. Masu.

The Series 9 comes in a variety of color and band options, and case sizes of 41 mm or 45 mm. While not all configurations are discounted, this sale on the latest 41mm Apple Watch with cellular capabilities means big savings.

Take advantage of your chance to get an autonomous smartwatch with all the latest features at this rare discount price. But act quickly, as limited-time promotions don't last long.

Beats Studio Pro: $250 ($100 off) Amazon

Do you know a serious audiophile? Gift them a pair of great Beats Studio Pro headphones. These headphones surround you with rich, immersive audio with adaptive noise cancellation to block out distractions.

The sound is also great, with crisp highs, velvety mids, and deep bass providing an impressive listening experience. The soft over-ear cushions are perfect for long listening sessions, and the headphones come in a variety of colors to suit different personalities.

With super simple controls and great connectivity across devices, these headphones make listening a pleasure. It's currently on sale at Best Buy for just $250, which is $100 off the regular price.

Apple HomePod Mini: $70 ($30 off) Walmart

HomePod Mini is the perfect smart speaker, small yet powerful with jamming features. This mini sound system outputs surprisingly bold 360-degree audio for its small size. Install a few around your home and you'll have a wireless sound system that won't break your budget.

With Apple's Siri built-in, you can use your voice to play songs, set reminders, control smart home gadgets, and more. It also recognizes each family member's voice, so you can personalize playlists and other content. When your iPhone is nearby, the audio transfers instantly so you can pick up where you left off.

Available in multiple fun colors, HomePod Mini is a simple yet useful speaker in a compact package. If you have an Apple believer who likes to shop (or if that believer is you), this is a must-have addition to your Apple device suite.

Ring Battery Doorbell Plus: $120 ($30 off) Amazon

Want to feel safer and more secure in your home? The Ring Battery Doorbell Plus provides a crystal-clear, ultra-wide view of head-to-toe 1536p video of visitors at your door. See exactly who's approaching, what they're carrying (or who they're with), and if they've left any luggage behind.

Stay connected at your fingertips with real-time notifications, two-way calling, and improved motion detection. Even after dark, the camera's full-color night vision provides a crisp, clear view of late-night visitors. Privacy options allow you to limit recordings and monitor them only when you need them. Quick and easy wireless installation takes just minutes.

The long-life rechargeable battery provides seamless security for months on a single charge, so there's no need to rush to replace the battery. This Ring Doorbell, which includes a free 6-month Ring Protect trial, is a great way to increase your home security in an easy and affordable way. It's currently on sale at Best Buy for just $120.

JBL PartyBox Encore Essential: $250 ($50 off) Best Buy

The JBL PartyBox Encore Essential speaker packs a punch in its compact size to bring the party to you wherever you go. This portable cube speaker delivers 100 watts of bold, deep sound with LED lights that pulsate in sync with your music.

Built-in strobe and lighting effects add to the atmosphere of your party. Additionally, the IPX4 splash-proof design means your guests can have peace of mind come rain or shine. You can get up to 6 hours of continuous playback on a single charge, which is enough for all-night fun.

For even bigger sound, you can pair the two to double the intensity. JBL's PartyBox Encore Essential delivers robust audio and dazzling lights in a portable package to liven up any party.

You can save $50 on this portable speaker right now at Best Buy.

